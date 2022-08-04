Free Fire 5th anniversary event: Justin Bieber collaboration, events, and more

Free Fire's 5th anniversary has been highly awaited by the majority of the game's fan base, and it is almost here. Garena has planned various activities for users to enjoy, and a considerable number of unique rewards will also be distributed.

Essentially, different events will begin tomorrow, August 5 (depending on the server), and will last until mid-September. During their functioning, players will have to complete different tasks set by the developers to get the special items into their accounts.

Apart from the events, the 5th anniversary will also bring in the Free Fire x Justin Bieber collaboration. Read through to find out all the details about the joint venture, events, and more.

All we know about the Free Fire 5th Anniversary event

Justin Bieber collaboration

The collaboration will lead to the addition of many themed in-game items (Image via Sportskeeda)

Free Fire x Justin Bieber's collaboration was announced a few weeks earlier, and the entire community was thrilled. The association with the renowned artist will result in the introduction of a character based on him into the game - J.Biebs.

Additionally, on the peak day of the 5th anniversary celebrations, August 27, there will be a special in-game performance in which Justin Bieber will debut his track "Beautiful Love (Free Fire)." Garena will also add numerous themed cosmetics and emotes based on the collaboration.

J.Biebs character

Character on the popular personality is going to be introduced soon (Image via Garena)

Description: J.Biebs dedicates his life and uses his signing to reunite the world.

Skill: Silent Sentinel

Users and allies can use EPs to block damage in J.Biebs' ability. EPs that will get deducted from teammates due to the skill will be added to the player. At the base level, allies within six meters will be able to block a total of 7% damage from opponents, which will improve as levels increase.

Events

Dates mentioned by the developers for the game's Indian server (Image via Garena)

Garena has provided the Indian server with the event dates for the 5th anniversary's event calendar. The following are the highlighted ones:

Capsules open (August 5 – September 13)

Battle Royale Map: Nexterra (August 20 – September 13)

Classic Exchange Store (August 5 – September 13)

Premium Exchange Store (August 27 – September 13)

Wave 1 of the Time-Limited Diamond Store (August 13 – September 9)

Wave 2 of the Time-Limited Diamond Store (August 27 – September 9)

Login for Free Emote! (August 27)

J.Biebs: Beautiful Love Concert (August 27 – August 29)

Free Room Cards (13-14 August, 20-21 August, and 27-28 August)

Depending on the players' server, these dates may vary, but many events will likely be common.

Free Fire 5th Anniversary Rewards

A few of the rewards specified by the developers in a social media post are as follows:

Reunited Bundles Futurnetic Bundles Top Criminal (Neon) Outfit M1887 Evo Gun Universe Shatter Gloo Wall Emotes

It is worth noting that no specifics have been stated about how they will get released into the game. Furthermore, not every one of these will be provided for free, and users will have to shell out diamonds to get things like the M1887 Evo Gun and the Top Criminal (Neon) Outfit.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far