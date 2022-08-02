Free Fire x Justin Bieber collaboration items leaked: J.Biebs outfit bundle, Tunes of Rose, and more

Items from Free Fire's collaboration with Justin Bieber were recently leaked by Gaming Mistry.
The developers announced their partnership with Justin Bieber to make the fifth anniversary the biggest celebration in the game to date. As a result of the concurrent anniversary celebrations and global collaboration, gamers can look forward to a month that will be filled with several rewards and activities.
In recent years, various collaborations have provided gamers with memorable experiences that they have relished. These include popular names including Cristiano Ronaldo, Money Heist, Assassin’s Creed, BTS and more.
Free Fire x Justin Bieber collaboration items leaked
The leaks for the Free Fire x Justin Bieber collaboration have come from Gaming Mistry, who is very popular in the community for providing players with details of upcoming events, content and collaborations. Thus, there is a high chance that these leaks may contain turn out to be true.
- J.Biebs Outfit bundle (includes both inked and regular)
- Acoustic Serenade
- MP40 – Tunes of Rose
- Melodious Hover
- Sports Car – Marquis
- Gloo Wall – Biebs Mural
- Beautiful Love emote
- Grove Moves emote
- Peachy Ride arrival animation
All the items mentioned above are leaks; thus, these need to be taken with a grain of salt. These may or may not be added to Free Fire with the arrival of the collaboration content.
Moreover, the sources for obtaining the items have not yet been revealed. Thus, many of the items mentioned earlier may not be available for free, and gamers may need to spend diamonds to acquire them.
More about J.Biebs in Free Fire
Justin Bieber’s J.Biebs character has been incorporated into the battle royale title. The character comes equipped with a passive skill called Silent Sentinel, which allows users and allies within the 6m range to block 7% damage using EP. At the same time, the EP deducted from the allies will be added to users' tally.
As the character levels up, the range is further increased to 12m at level 6, while the damage is reduced via EP use at 15%. This makes it a great choice to utilize in any character combination, particularly with K, as it would enable gamers to convert the collected HP into EP much faster.
5th-anniversary item leaks
Gaming Mistry also provided a list of leaked items that may be added to the battle royale title during the fifth-anniversary celebrations. Some of the more popular ones include:
- Golden Futurnetic Bundle
- Sterling Futurnetic Bundle
- Passion Reuniter Bundle
- Beauty Reuniter Bundle
- Groza – Sterling Futurnetic
- Treatment Sniper - Sterling Futurnetic
- M4A1 – Sterling Futurnetic
- M1887 – Sterling Conqueror
- Universe Shatter Loot Box
- Electro Fuse Loot Box
- Universe Shatter Backpack
- Sterling Star Backpack
- Titanium Harness Skyboard
- Crystal Digital Skyboard
Gamers can read more about the leaks here.
Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers in the country should refrain from playing the battle royale title. In the meantime, the same items are expected to be added even in MAX version, which is not among the banned applications.