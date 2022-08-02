Free Fire x Justin Bieber collaboration items leaked: J.Biebs outfit bundle, Tunes of Rose, and more

Items from Free Fire's collaboration with Justin Bieber were recently leaked by Gaming Mistry.

The developers announced their partnership with Justin Bieber to make the fifth anniversary the biggest celebration in the game to date. As a result of the concurrent anniversary celebrations and global collaboration, gamers can look forward to a month that will be filled with several rewards and activities.

In recent years, various collaborations have provided gamers with memorable experiences that they have relished. These include popular names including Cristiano Ronaldo, Money Heist, Assassin’s Creed, BTS and more.

Free Fire x Justin Bieber collaboration items leaked

The leaks for the Free Fire x Justin Bieber collaboration have come from Gaming Mistry, who is very popular in the community for providing players with details of upcoming events, content and collaborations. Thus, there is a high chance that these leaks may contain turn out to be true.

J.Biebs Outfit bundle (includes both inked and regular)

Acoustic Serenade

MP40 – Tunes of Rose

Melodious Hover

Sports Car – Marquis

Gloo Wall – Biebs Mural

Beautiful Love emote

Grove Moves emote

Peachy Ride arrival animation

All the items mentioned above are leaks; thus, these need to be taken with a grain of salt. These may or may not be added to Free Fire with the arrival of the collaboration content.

Moreover, the sources for obtaining the items have not yet been revealed. Thus, many of the items mentioned earlier may not be available for free, and gamers may need to spend diamonds to acquire them.

More about J.Biebs in Free Fire

J.Biebs character comes equipped with Silent Sentinel (Image via Garena)

Justin Bieber’s J.Biebs character has been incorporated into the battle royale title. The character comes equipped with a passive skill called Silent Sentinel, which allows users and allies within the 6m range to block 7% damage using EP. At the same time, the EP deducted from the allies will be added to users' tally.

As the character levels up, the range is further increased to 12m at level 6, while the damage is reduced via EP use at 15%. This makes it a great choice to utilize in any character combination, particularly with K, as it would enable gamers to convert the collected HP into EP much faster.

5th-anniversary item leaks

Gaming Mistry also provided a list of leaked items that may be added to the battle royale title during the fifth-anniversary celebrations. Some of the more popular ones include:

Golden Futurnetic Bundle

Sterling Futurnetic Bundle

Passion Reuniter Bundle

Beauty Reuniter Bundle

Groza – Sterling Futurnetic

Treatment Sniper - Sterling Futurnetic

M4A1 – Sterling Futurnetic

M1887 – Sterling Conqueror

Universe Shatter Loot Box

Electro Fuse Loot Box

Universe Shatter Backpack

Sterling Star Backpack

Titanium Harness Skyboard

Crystal Digital Skyboard

Gamers can read more about the leaks here.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers in the country should refrain from playing the battle royale title. In the meantime, the same items are expected to be added even in MAX version, which is not among the banned applications.

