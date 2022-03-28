Top 5 rarest female bundles in Free Fire

Players land on the Free Fire battlefront with the sole motive of surviving against others. The other side to the title sees them have access to numerous multi-hued and fancy costumes that offer a casual experience.

The costume bundles arrive through various in-game events. There are countless bundles available in the battle royale that users can wear with respect to their gender.

Among these are costumes for female characters that provide gamers with a wide range of options to show their distinctive dressing sense.

Disclaimer: This game is banned in India, and players from the country should play the MAX version instead.

Free Fire: Best female bundles that are rare to find

5) Sakura Swordswoman

The Sakura Swordswoman bundle (Image via Free Fire)

Event: Legends of Swordsmen Incubator

The Sakura Swordswoman female bundle was first seen in the Legends of Swordsmen Incubator in November 2020. It's older than a year, making it one of the rare costumes as it hasn't made a return yet.

It can be combined with other bundles' parts to get more attractive looks. However, this isn't bad to wear the whole set.

The bundle contains:

Sakura Swordswoman (Top)

Sakura Swordswoman (Bottom)

Sakura Swordswoman (Shoes)

Sakura Swordswoman (Head)

Sakura Swordswoman (Faceprint)

4) T.R.A.P. Primo

The T.R.A.P. Primo bundle (Image via Free Fire)

Event: T.R.A.P. mystery shop

Mystery shops are usually value-for-money in-game events, and users eagerly wait for them to arrive. In January 2020, one of the rarest and most popular bundles, the T.R.A.P. Primo, came to the title through a T.R.A.P special mystery shop.

It's good to wear the whole set to get a better experience.

The bundle contains:

T.R.A.P. Primo (Head)

T.R.A.P. Primo (Mask)

T.R.A.P. Primo (Faceprint)

T.R.A.P. Primo (Top)

T.R.A.P. Primo (Bottom)

T.R.A.P. Primo (Shoes)

3) Killspark Freeze

The Killspark Freeze bundle (Image via Free Fire)

Event: Kill Spark Shinobi Incubator

The Killspark Freeze is an incubator female bundle that arrived in the Kill Spark Shinobi incubator in July 2021. It's completely blue-themed, giving a freezing appearance.

Putting on the whole set will provide a decent gleam, and it is already on the way to binge a rare bundle in-game.

The bundle contains:

Killspark Freeze (Head)

Killspark Freeze (Mask)

Killspark Freeze (Faceprint)

Killspark Freeze (Top)

Killspark Freeze (Bottom)

Killspark Freeze (Shoes)

2) Violet Wraith

The Violet Wraith bundle (Image via Free Fire)

Event: Mystery Shop 5.0

One of the rarest, the Violet Wraith female bundle was first introduced in August 2019 in the fifth sequel of the mystery shop event. i.e., Mystery Shop 5.0. It is one of the oldest female bundles, and the head, mask, and top parts are its attractions.

The bundle contains:

Violet Wraith (Head)

Violet Wraith (Mask)

Violet Wraith (Top)

Violet Wraith (Bottom)

Violet Wraith (Shoes)

1) Shining Gold

The Shining Gold Bundle (Image via Free Fire)

Event: Free Fire World Series 2019 Rio

Shining Gold is an exclusive bundle that came to BR game in the FF World Series 2019 Rio special event in November 2019. The yellow and black combo gives the costume a gleaming feel, and it is one of the rarest female bundles ever seen in the shooter.

The bundle contains:

The Shining Gold (Head)

The Shining Gold (Mask)

The Shining Gold (Top)

The Shining Gold (Bottom)

The Shining Gold (Shoes)

Note: The event and time of the bundle's arrival are from the Indian server. The article solely depicts the writer's views.

