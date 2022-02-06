5 best costume bundles in Garena Free Fire (February 2022)

In the world of Free Fire, costume bundles are highly prized cosmetic items. Adding new ones is something Garena regularly does, and players are always on the hunt for ways to obtain them. For the most part, they must rely on Elite Pass, Luck Royale, events, and other means to acquire the same.

As of this writing, players on the Indian server can acquire a variety of themed bundles, including those introduced with the new Squad Beatz campaign.

Note: This article lists bundles that are currently available in the game.

Explore these Free Fire costume bundles

5) Jewel Mystified Bundle

Jewel Mystified is one of the attractive bundles that gamers can currently acquire in Free Fire. The female costume bundle is a part of the web event, introduced with Squad Beatz. Users have to collect a total of 120 stars and then claim it from the ‘Drone Store.’

Here are the contents of the bundle:

Jewel Mystified (Top)

Jewel Mystified (Bottom)

Jewel Mystified (Shoes)

Jewel Mystified (Head)

Jewel Mystified (Facepaint)

4) Silver Rothbart Bundle

Silver Rothbart occupies the next spot on this list and the male costume bundle from the ongoing Free Fire Elite Pass Season 45. Individuals will need to acquire 225 Badges in-game by completing the missions.

The following are its contents:

Silver Rothbart (Top)

Silver Rothbart (Bottom)

Silver Rothbart (Shoes)

Silver Rothbart (Head)

Silver Rothbart (Paint)

3) Phoenix Guardian Bundle

The Phoenix Guardian can be acquired by players from the ongoing Squad Beatz Royale, and it is among the most desired items. Users can spend diamonds to draw it from the prize pool present in the event, which also features numerous other rewards.

Listed below are the items included in the Phoenix Guardian:

Phoenix Guardian (Top)

Phoenix Guardian (Bottom)

Phoenix Guardian (Shoes)

Phoenix Guardian (Head)

2) Bloody Mistress Bundle

The developers recently updated the Magic Cube section in Free Fire, and numerous unique bundles were made available to the players. Bloody Mistress is one of the options that gamers can currently acquire. It is the female counterpart of the ‘Vampire’s Revenge’ bundle.

Gamers will find the following in the Bloody Mistress Bundle:

Bloody Mistress (Mask)

Bloody Mistress (Top)

Bloody Mistress (Bottom)

Bloody Mistress (Shoes)

1) Airburst Entranced Bundle

Like the Phoenix Guardian Bundle, players can also acquire the Airburst Entranced Bundle through Squad Beatz Royale. It is the main attraction of the event. The legendary male costume set is unique, and if four members in the squad equip it, exclusive background music gets activated.

These are the contents of the bundle:

Airburst Entranced (Top)

Airburst Entranced (Bottom)

Airburst Entranced (Shoes)

Airburst Entranced (Head)

Airburst Entranced (Mask)

Airburst Entranced (Facepaint)

