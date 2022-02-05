Free Fire Elite Pass Season 46: Release date, leaked rewards and more

The Elite Pass is one of the most highly-prized items in Free Fire because it can offer a variety of rewards to players, ranging from costume bundles to emotes and more. The developers put a new season of the pass into the game each month.

With the start of February, Free Fire Elite Pass Season 45 was added, and it will be available until the conclusion of the month. Following this, Season 46 will begin, and leaks about it have already surfaced on the internet.

All the details regarding the upcoming Free Fire Elite Pass Season 46

Release date and price

Current pass will run until the end of the month (Image via Garena)

As previously stated, the ongoing one will remain operational throughout the month of February. Following that, the upcoming Free Fire Elite Pass Season 46 will begin on 1 March, and users will be able to purchase the paid versions using diamonds.

They will be provided with two options: the regular Elite Pass and the Elite Bundle. Individuals will have to pay 499 and 999 diamonds, respectively, to obtain them.

Additionally, the pre-order phase for the pass will commence around the end of February.

Leaked rewards

Here are a few of the leaked rewards from the Season 46 Elite Pass:

0 Badges: Motor Bike – Copper Light

10 Badges: UMP – Copper Light

15 Badges: Gear Engineer Jacket

50 Badges: Mechnicia Bronze Bundle

80 Badges: USP – Copper Light

100 Badges: Mech Bunny Skyboard

125 Badges: Grenade – Gas Blast

150 Badges: Genius Skull Loot Box

195 Badges: Smart Bunny Backpack

225 Badges: Mechnician Brass Bundle

Note: These are leaked rewards, and they may not be available since they haven't received official confirmation.

Steps to purchase

After the start of the pass, gamers can follow these steps:

Step 1: After opening Free Fire, gamers should visit the Elite Pass section by clicking on its icon.

Step 2: As the next step, they can tap on the ‘Upgrade’ button and proceed to choose either of the versions to complete the purchase.

Users who do not have a sufficient number of diamonds can check out a guide to how they can obtain free diamonds by clicking here.

