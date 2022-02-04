Free Fire Squad Beatz Royale guide: How to get Airburst Entranced Bundle 

Free Fire Squad Beatz events are slated to go live today, and according to the calendar, these will be accessible for more than two weeks. This will keep players engrossed while also providing cosmetics like bundles, pans, backpack skins, gun crates, and more.
While some items are available for free, gamers will have to spend diamonds on other exclusive ones. The new Squad Beatz Royale kicked off today. It provides the 'Airburst Entranced Bundle' and 'Maroon Laser Katana' along with several other cosmetics.
How to get rewards from Squad Beatz Royale in Free Fire
The new Squad Beatz Royale in Free Fire starts today, February 4, 2022, and players must spend their diamonds to make spins to obtain items at random. A single spin costs 40 diamonds, while a pack of 10+1 is priced at 400.
The items they can obtain are as follows:
- Airburst Entranced Bundle
- Phoenix Guardian Bundle
- Katana – Maroon Laser
- Gloo Wall – Thrash Metallica
- Thrash Goth Loot Box
- Thrash Goth backpack
- Jeep – Thrash Goth
- 10x Rhythm Token
- 5x Rhythm Token
- 3x Rhythm Token
- 2x Rhythm Token
- 1x Rhythm Token
- Star General Weapon Loot Crate
- FAMAS – Metallic Weapon Loot Crate
- SCAR – Phantom Assassin Weapon Loot Crate
- Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate
Players need not worry if they have not received their favorite bundle or cosmetic as they can collect the Rhythm Tokens and exchange them for the following items:
- Airburst Entranced Bundle – 50x Rhythm Token
- Phoenix Guardian Bundle – 40x Rhythm Token
- Katana Maroon Laser – 25x Rhythm Token
- Gloo Wall – Thrash Metallica – 25x Rhythm Token
- Thrash Goth Loot Box – 10x Rhythm Token
- Thrash Goth backpack – 10x Rhythm Token
- Jeep Thrash Goth – 10x Rhythm Token
- FAMAS Metallic Weapon Loot Crate – 3x Rhythm Token
- Summon Airdrop – 1x Rhythm Token
Additionally, players can get individual parts of the Airburst Entranced Bundle for 24 hours by using these tokens.
Players may need to spend thousands of diamonds to acquire a bundle and several other rewards since they are not assured of the items within a given number of attempts.
Steps to follow
The steps to access the event and make the spins are as follows:
Step 1: Open the Luck Royale section of the Free Fire and select Squad Beatz Royale.
Step 2: Next, make the desired number of spins to receive the item or collect the required tokens.
Step 3: Tokens can be exchanged from Store > Redeem tab > Rhythm Tokens.