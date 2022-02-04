Free Fire Squad Beatz Royale guide: How to get Airburst Entranced Bundle 

Free Fire Squad Beatz events are slated to go live today, and according to the calendar, these will be accessible for more than two weeks. This will keep players engrossed while also providing cosmetics like bundles, pans, backpack skins, gun crates, and more.

While some items are available for free, gamers will have to spend diamonds on other exclusive ones. The new Squad Beatz Royale kicked off today. It provides the 'Airburst Entranced Bundle' and 'Maroon Laser Katana' along with several other cosmetics.

How to get rewards from Squad Beatz Royale in Free Fire

The new Squad Beatz Royale in Free Fire starts today, February 4, 2022, and players must spend their diamonds to make spins to obtain items at random. A single spin costs 40 diamonds, while a pack of 10+1 is priced at 400.

The items they can obtain are as follows:

The prize pool of new event (Image via Garena)

Airburst Entranced Bundle

Phoenix Guardian Bundle

Katana – Maroon Laser

Gloo Wall – Thrash Metallica

Thrash Goth Loot Box

Thrash Goth backpack

Jeep – Thrash Goth

10x Rhythm Token

5x Rhythm Token

3x Rhythm Token

2x Rhythm Token

1x Rhythm Token

Star General Weapon Loot Crate

FAMAS – Metallic Weapon Loot Crate

SCAR – Phantom Assassin Weapon Loot Crate

Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate

Players need not worry if they have not received their favorite bundle or cosmetic as they can collect the Rhythm Tokens and exchange them for the following items:

The tokens can be exchanged for rewards (Image via Garena)

Airburst Entranced Bundle – 50x Rhythm Token

Phoenix Guardian Bundle – 40x Rhythm Token

Katana Maroon Laser – 25x Rhythm Token

Gloo Wall – Thrash Metallica – 25x Rhythm Token

Thrash Goth Loot Box – 10x Rhythm Token

Thrash Goth backpack – 10x Rhythm Token

Jeep Thrash Goth – 10x Rhythm Token

FAMAS Metallic Weapon Loot Crate – 3x Rhythm Token

Summon Airdrop – 1x Rhythm Token

Additionally, players can get individual parts of the Airburst Entranced Bundle for 24 hours by using these tokens.

Players may need to spend thousands of diamonds to acquire a bundle and several other rewards since they are not assured of the items within a given number of attempts.

Steps to follow

The steps to access the event and make the spins are as follows:

Step 1: Open the Luck Royale section of the Free Fire and select Squad Beatz Royale.

Step 2: Next, make the desired number of spins to receive the item or collect the required tokens.

Step 3: Tokens can be exchanged from Store > Redeem tab > Rhythm Tokens.

