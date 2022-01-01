5 best Magic Cube bundles in Garena Free Fire (2022)

Free Fire bundles are simply a collection of individual fashion items that combine to produce a complete outfit. There are numerous methods to earn them including events, Diamond Royale, and the Elite Pass, besides securing it from the in-game shop.

Additionally, bundles available in Diamond Royale are frequently made available for exchange via the Magic Cube from the store. Players are looking for the best bundles they can redeem right now, with the developers offering 100x Magic Cube fragments as an aftermatch drop. This article lists out five of the best Free Fire Magic Cube bundles players can consider.

Note: The list present below is based on the writer's preference and only includes the bundles available on 1 January 2022.

Best Free Fire Magic Cube bundles in January 2022

5) Scarlet Groom Bundle

Scarlet Groom Bundle (Image via Free Fire)

The Scarlet Groom Bundle was part of the Diamond Royale, which began on 8 July 2021 and is well appreciated by players. As implied by the name, the bundle is essentially a bridegroom's attire. The white dress with golden borders, as well as the animation of the rose, makes it an appealing choice.

The components of this bundle are as follows:

Scarlet Groom (Top)

Scarlet Groom (Bottom)

Scarlet Groom (Shoes)

Scarlet Groom (Head)

4) The Nerves of Steel Bundle

The Nerves of Steel Bundle (Image via Free Fire)

The Nerves of Steel Bundle was available two years ago in Free Fire and is also commonly referred to as the Nian Beast bundle by fans. The mask of this bundle is inspired by Chinese guardian lions. The gold color mask and the red outfit create a great contrast. It includes the following:

Nerves of Steel (Head)

Nerves of Steel (Mask)

Nerves of Steel (Top)

Nerves of Steel (Bottom)

Nerves of Steel (Shoes)

3) Star Gazer Bundle

Star Gazer Bundle (Image via Free Fire)

The Star Gazer Bundle was available during Diamond Royale starting on 24 March 2021. The outfit is painted blue and white and has stars embedded on the top and bottom, giving it a one-of-a-kind appearance. It is a wonderful choice for players who prefer using a female bundle in the game. This comes with the following items:

Star Gazer (Top)

Star Gazer (Bottom)

Star Gazer (Shoes)

Star Gazer (Head)

2) Beast-Arm Clone Bundle

Beast Arm Clone (Image via Free Fire)

Beast-Arm Clone was initially accessible in Diamond Royale in November 2020. The top features a purple mutant arm as well as a red aura, making it one of the most-used components of the bundle. Furthermore, many gamers only use the face mask to make the character's eyes red. Beast-Arm Clone includes:

Beast-Arm Clone (Top)

Beast-Arm Clone (Bottom)

Beast-Arm Clone (Shoes)

Beast-Arm Clone (Head)

Beast-Arm Clone (Facepaint)

1) Bandit Bundle

Bandit Bundle (Image via Free Fire)

The components of the Bandit Bundle have been made popular by famous content creators, including Desi Gamers (aka Amitbhai). It is the oldest bundle on this list and was first accessible during Vigilante Strike Diamond Royale. It comes with the following:

Also Read Article Continues below

Bandit (Mask)

Bandit (Top)

Bandit (Bottom)

Bandit (Shoes)

Edited by Siddharth Satish