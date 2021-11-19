5 best Diamond Royale bundles released in Free Fire (2021)

Free Fire players are constantly looking for cosmetics for their visual appeal, with outfits being their top priority. The bundle is simply a collection of several fashion items and is typically accessible in the shop, at events, and luck royale.

The developers regularly push in new bundles as rewards in the events, with Diamond Royale being another primary source for players. It is refreshed every few days and users have to spend the in-game currency to stand a chance to attain the rewards.

Note: The list of the best Diamond Royale Bundles in Free Fire is based on the writer’s opinion. It only includes the bundles that were available in 2021.

Best Diamond Royale Bundles in Free Fire (2021)

The developers have added a handful of new bundles to Free Fire as part of Diamond Royale, and here are some of the best ones.

5) Doctor Red Bundle

The current Diamond Royale ends in a week (Image via Free Fire)

The Doctor Red Bundle is the grand prize in the current Diamond Royale in Free Fire, and is distinguished by its red and white esthetic. Players love the intimidating mask and head piece included in this bundle, often using them as standalone items as well. There are only six days left before the expiry of the existing Diamond Royale and players must act quickly if they want to get it.

The bundles include:

Doctor Red (Top)

Doctor Red (Bottom)

Doctor Red (Shoes)

Doctor Red (Head)

Doctor Red (Mask)

4) Verdict Ironface Bundle

Verdict Ironface Bundle was first available in May 2021 (Image via Free Fire)

This bundle was added to the game in May 2021 after the completion of the Judgment Ironface Diamond Royale. Similar to its male counterpart, the golden color mask, worn with a black cap, has a fierce and intimidating appearance. Fortunately for players who missed out on the opportunity, they can attain it by using Magic Cube.

The bundle comes with the following components:

Verdict Ironface (Top)

Verdict Ironface (Bottom)

Verdict Ironface (Shoes)

Verdict Ironface (Mask)

Verdict Ironface (Head)

3) Avenge Full-Leather Bundle

The Avenge Full-Leather bundle was technically released on 28 December 2020. However, it was available till mid-January, making it eligible for this list. Being one of the most attractive female bundles available in Diamond Royale in 2021, it is also up for grabs in the Magic Cube store like the previous one on this list.

The Avenge Full-Leather set comprises of:

Avenge Full-Leather (Top)

Avenge Full-Leather (Bottom)

Avenge Full-Leather (Shoes)

Avenge Full-Leather (Mask)

Avenge Full-Leather (Head)

2) Wildfire Vagabond

The cowboy-style outfit was added to Diamond Royale in early May, and players simply could not resist the bundle. A wide-brimmed hat with flames on top makes it visually captivating. The bundle comes with:

Wildfire Vagabond (Top)

Wildfire Vagabond (Bottom)

Wildfire Vagabond (Shoes)

Wildfire Vagabond (Mask)

Wildfire Vagabond (Head)

Subsequently, upon completion of this Diamond Royale, the developers also released Wildfire Rogue, a similar bundle which was also received very well.

1) Saitama’s Pajamas Bundle

Saitama’s Pajamas Bundle is undoubtedly the best outfit available in Diamond Royale in 2021. It was added to Free Fire as part of the One Punch Man collaboration in January 2021 and was available till early February. The outfit is definitely one of a kind and lets players enjoy the game as their favorite bald superhero.

Players will receive the following items after opening the bundle:

Baldy (Head)

Saitama’s Pajamas (Top)

Saitama Pajamas (Bottom)

Barefoot (Shoes)

Edited by Atul S