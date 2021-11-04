Top 5 magic cube bundles in Free Fire (November 2021)

Free Fire is regularly updated with a collection of new cosmetic items with costume bundles being one of them. While these bundles are mostly for visual appeal, players are eager to get their hands on them. The Magic Cube is one among the many ways to do so.

As part of the Diwali celebrations, several events have been incorporated into Free Fire’s Indian server. The developers are giving away a free Magic Cube which will enable players to redeem a bundle of their choice.

Disclaimer: The choice is subjective, and the bundles mentioned below are based on the writer’s opinion.

List of best Magic Cube costume bundles in Free Fire (November 2021)

5) Full Leather Bundle

Full Leather Bundle can be claimed using a Magic Cube (Image via Free Fire)

The Full Leather Bundle takes the fifth position on this list, and users can opt for it if they wish to get a male bundle in Free Fire. The top of this outfit may have previously been spotted by players on Ajjubhai, one of the biggest Free Fire content creators.

Here are the contents that the Full Leather bundle includes:

Full Leather (Mask)

Full Leather (Top)

Full Leather (Bottom)

Full Leather (Shoes)

4) Hipster Bunny Bundle

Hipster Bunny Bundle can be used by players (Image via Free Fire)

The next spot on this list goes to the Hipster Bunny Bundle. The beautiful female costume set was added to the battle royale title in April 2020 through Diamond Royale.

There are a total of five items in this bundle:

Hipster Bunny (Head)

Hipster Bunny (Mask)

Hipster Bunny (Top)

Hipster Bunny (Bottom)

Hipster Bunny (Shoes)

3) Bandit Bundle

The Bandit Bundle is one of the most-desired costumes in the game, and it provides players with a unique appearance.

This bundle consists of:

Bandit (Mask)

Bandit (Top)

Bandit (Bottom)

Bandit (Shoes)

2) Crazy Panda Bundle

Crazy Panda Bundle is another incredible option for players (Image via Free Fire)

Crazy Panda takes the second spot and is another incredible choice for players. This is one of the oldest bundles available in the game and was added back in June 2018 to Diamond Royale.

However, users have to note that there aren’t specific items in the bundle, and it has to be equipped as a complete collection.

1) Night Clown Bundle

Night Clown is probably the best bundle users can get right now in Free Fire. It initially made its way to the game in December 2018.

Since the developers have provided the Magic Cube for free, players should not miss the opportunity to get it at no cost. Listed below are all the items present in the Night Clown bundle:

Night Clown (Head)

Night Clown (Top)

Night Clown (Pants)

Night Clown (Shoes)

