Free Fire Diwali event: How to get Dragon Spy Bundle and gun skins at discount

Today is the peak day of the Free Fire Diwali celebrations, and players can earn a Magic Cube and a free Greetings emote in addition to several other items up for grabs. As an added bonus, the game's developers have announced a Diwali Flash Sale, allowing players to save a significant number of diamonds on spins in the Luck Royales.

This discount definitely provides a fantastic opportunity for the users to get the Dragon Spy Bundle, Crimson Heir Parafal, Supercharger AN94, and several other items by spending relatively fewer diamonds in total.

Garena offers a discount on all luck royale spins as part of the Free Fire Diwali event

The Flash Sale will be exclusively available to players on 4 November 2021, and interested users should not miss out on this opportunity at the slashed price. The revised cost for each spin is listed below:

Diamond Royale (Grand Prize: Dragon Spy Bundle)

Diamond Royale will end soon (Image via Free Fire)

Original price

1 spin – 60 diamonds

10+1 spins – 600 diamonds

Discount price

1 spin – 10 diamonds

10+1 spins – 100 diamonds

Weapon Royale (Grand Prize: Parafal – Crimson Heir)

A single spin is priced at 10 diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

Original price

1 spin – 40 diamonds

10+1 spins – 400 diamonds

Discount price

1 spin – 10 diamonds

10+1 spins – 100 diamonds

Incubator (Grand Prize: AN94 Wildfire Bolt, AN94 Twilight Bolt, AN94 Tsunami Bolt, and AN94 Tornado Bolt)

Five spins will require a total of 45 diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

Original price

1 spin – 40 diamonds

5 spin – 180 diamonds

Discount price

1 spin – 10 diamonds

5 spins – 45 diamonds

It is essential to emphasize that the cost of the spins has reduced considerably, and players will require fewer diamonds to get the grand prize. However, the exact number of diamonds that they will have to spend will vary.

This is not the first time the developers have provided such a massive discount on the Luck Royales. The developers had previously provided such a discount after the conclusion of the Diwali Peak Day celebrations.

Players can simply head to Luck Royale and spin in the desired sections to attain the rewards at a discount.

