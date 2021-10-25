Free Fire Diwali event: How to get free Magic Cube and Greetings emote

Garena Free Fire has a significant fan base in India, with gamers regularly playing the game. Developers regularly introduce a series of events to commemorate special occasions. This not only keeps the player's hand full but also provides a multitude of items that would not have been available without the use of diamonds.

The developers have released the calendar for the Diwali celebration, with the events starting on 25 October 2021 all the way up to 11 November 2021. There are a plethora of items up for grabs, including a free emote and Magic Cube.

Free Greetings emote and Magic Cube in Free Fire

Players will only be able to earn a free Greetings emote and Magic Cube only on 4 November 2021. They will be able to obtain both of these very easily, as the emote will only be accessible by playing for a limited time. In contrast, the Magic Cube may be obtained just by signing in.

Steps to obtain a Magic Cube on 4 November

Free Magic Cube on 4 November 2021 (Image via Free Fire)

Users should not miss out on the free Magic Cube since it essentially provides a free bundle without much effort. They can follow the steps given below to attain the Magic Cube in Free Fire:

Step 1: First, they open the special Diwali event interface.

Magic Cube can provide one bundle of their choice (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Subsequently, they can press the claim button to get the Magic Cube.

Steps to get the Greetings emote on 4 November

Players will have to play for an hour to attain the Greetings emote on 4 November 2021. They can follow the steps given below to get the emote once they have accomplished the objective:

Step 1: Users can boot up Free Fire and open the Celebrate Diwali tab in the events section.

Step 2: Next, they need to press the Diwali Party option tab.

The players will need to play for 60 minutes to get the emote (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: They can collect the emote by pressing the claim button.

It is worth noting that players can only collect the rewards on 4 November and not after that.

Edited by Rohit Mishra