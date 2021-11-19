Free Fire redeem codes for 19 November: How to claim rare rewards

Players frequently complete their hunt for freebies in Free Fire by finding current redemption codes, as these coupons give a diverse selection of items. The developers release such codes on the official social media handles. They have limited validity, so they have to be utilized quickly before the expiry.

Users will just need to claim them from the official rewards redemption site, as the rewards will be added to their ID in just 24 hours. Many players view it even better than the events as these do not require accomplishing the objectives.

New redeem code to claim rare rewards in Free Fire

Malice Joker surfboard is the reward (Image via Free Fire)

FF10HXQBBH2J: M1014 – Demolitionist

FF101TSNJX6E: 1x Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate and Malice Joker (Surfboard)

Since both codes belong to the Indonesia server, players worldwide will not be eligible to attain the freebies using them. If gamers from other regions try using the code, an error will be displayed.

Steps to get rare rewards

As the codes are functional and provide a permanent gun and surfboard skin, users should waste no time attaining the rewards. They can begin the redemption process by visiting Free Fire’s specific website for usage of the redeem code via the link below:

Website to use the redeem code: Click here

Note: Gamers are advised to bind their Free Fire accounts to one of the platforms and only then follow the steps given below.

If they want to get rewards, then they must sign in (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: After landing on the webpage, players can sign in to their Free Fire accounts. There are a total of six options at their disposal.

Step 2: As soon as they sign in, paste one redeem code and hit the confirm button.

Step 3: A message will appear informing them whether the code was claimed successfully or not.

They can claim the rewards from the mail system (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Once the redemption is complete, they can open Free Fire and head to the mail to get the items.

The gun can be equipped from the weapon section and the surfboard from the collection section.

