Best Incubator bundles in Free Fire MAX so far (February 2022)

The Incubator, one of the numerous Luck Royales accessible in Free Fire MAX, is an ideal way for players to get exclusive cosmetics such as outfits and gun skins. Items added in Incubators are usually rare and sought after as there is a huge cost involved in obtaining them that not everyone can afford.

An incubator is often accessible for roughly a month where players must pay diamonds to make spins to get a specific quantity of blueprints and evolution stones. Subsequently, players will be able to trade them for one of the items from the Incubator.

Note: This list of best Incubators in Free Fire MAX is based on the writer’s preference and is in no particular order.

3 Best incubators in Free Fire MAX

1) Bandit Squad Incubator

In Free Fire MAX, criminal bundles have a large following among players. The first bundle, Top Criminal – Green, was released in December 2018 and garnered great traction from the community. This was followed by the Bandit Squad incubator, which kicked off in January 2019.

It featured numerous variations of the Top Criminal Bundle, including the colors red, purple, blue, and yellow. Out of all the choices, the red one required the most resources (5 evolution stones and 2 blueprints), and as a result, not many users own it.

2) Jester Manor Incubator

In a similar vein to the criminal bundle, the Joker-themed bundle was introduced for the first time in Diamond Royale, namely in October 2018, and was called the Night Clown Bundle. Following this, Jester Manor was added later in August 2019. It featured six costumes, which are as follows:

Golden Clown bundle

Golden Jester bundle

Midnight Clown bundle

Black Jester bundle

Aristoclown bundle

Royale Jester bundle

All of these share the same Joker theme, but have different color themes, giving each of them a unique appearance. These have not been added since then, and players are eagerly waiting for its reintroduction.

3) Poker MP40

In Free Fire MAX, gun skins have a unique value since they also have unique attributes that make them more desirable. The Poker MP40 incubator is host to some of the most coveted MP40 skins in the game. It was first added in March 2020, and was later added back in December 2020 and October 2021. The four skins in this Incubator are:

Flashing Spade MP40

Dreamy Club MP40

Eternal Diamond MP40

Blazing Heart MP40

The latest reintroduction also featured a new Royal Flash MP40, which many players have procured. All gun skins have incredible attributes, with the new special edition and Flashing Spade MP40 being the best ones.

Edited by Atul S