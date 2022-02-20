How to get 50% discount in Free Fire MAX Diamond Royale today

Costume bundles are a highly-desired cosmetic item in Free Fire MAX, with tons of players seeking to acquire them. Developers frequently offer new ones, delivered via numerous sources such as Diamond Royales, Gold Royales, Elite Pass, special events and more.

The 'Dawnlit Hitman Bundle,' an appealing male outfit set, is available to players in the current Diamond Royale. However, it is set to conclude within a few days, and Garena has now offered a hefty 50% discount, exclusively for today.

Free Fire MAX guide: How to get a 50% discount in Diamond Royale

There is a 50% discount today (Image via Garena)

As previously stated, a massive 50% discount has now been applied to the currently running Diamond Royale. Those interested in obtaining the unique costume bundle have an excellent opportunity to do so since they will have to spend a lower quantity of diamonds.

Price that users will need to pay for the spins (Image via Garena)

Following the applicable discount, gamers will be required to pay 30 diamonds on a single spin and 300 diamonds on 10+1 spins. These were worth 60 and 300 diamonds before the reduction, respectively.

Here are the contents of the Dawnlit Hitman Bundle in Free Fire MAX:

Dawnlit Hitman Bundle (Top)

Dawnlit Hitman Bundle (Bottom)

Dawnlit Hitman Bundle (Shoes)

Dawnlit Hitman Bundle (Head)

Dawnlit Hitman Bundle (Mask)

Steps to access the Diamond Royale in Free Fire MAX

Users can follow the procedures outlined below to access the current Diamond Royale and get a 50% discount:

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX on the device and then tap on the 'Luck Royale' icon on the left side of the screen.

Step 2: As the next step, individuals should choose between either of the spins in the Diamond Royale.

Step 3: Finally, confirm the process. The diamonds will be deducted and the spin will be made, drawing a random reward from the prize pool.

It is crucial to note that gamers are not guaranteed to receive a specific costume for a particular number of spins, and it depends on their overall luck.

Edited by Srijan Sen