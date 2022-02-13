5 best Diamond Royale bundles in Free Fire as of February 2022

Diamond Royale remains one of the main ways users can earn new and rare costume bundles in Free Fire. This particular Luck Royale has been there in the game for several years, and it generally gets updated every few months by the developers.

The previously released bundles have also piqued the interest of numerous Free Fire gamers. Consequently, they search for the best ones that Garena has made available through Diamond Royale.

List of the best Diamond Royale bundles in Free Fire

5) Bloody Mistress

The Bloody Mistress is among the best costume bundles that have been released via Diamond Royale in Free Fire. As the name suggests, it is based on a female vampire and provides a pretty distinct appearance. Gamers can currently avail of the set from the Magic Cube section.

The contents of the Bloody Mistress Bundle are as follows:

Bloody Mistress (Mask)

Bloody Mistress (Top)

Bloody Mistress (Bottoms)

Bloody Mistress (Shoes)

4) Night Clown

Night Clown occupies the fourth spot on this list and is considered among the rarest bundles in the game. Developers added it several years back, and apart from the initial addition to Diamond Royale, the unique costume has made an appearance at numerous other events.

It includes the following contents:

Night Clown (Head)

Night Clown (Top)

Night Clown (Pants)

Night Clown (Shoes)

3) Bandit

Bandit is another fantastic bundle that many people wish to get their hands on. The overall look and esthetic that this set offers are why users request the developers to make it available to their respective servers.

Users will be able to find the following things in the Bandit bundle:

Bandit (Mask)

Bandit (Top)

Bandit (Bottom)

Bandit (Shoes)

2) Duchess Swallowtail

Duchess Swallowtail is an esthetically compelling bundle, and gamers will like the elegance of this fairy-themed costume. Garena added it over a year and a half ago to the battle royale title, and individuals could acquire the outfit in June 2020.

Listed below are the items from Duchess Swallowtail:

Duchess Swallowtail (Head)

Duchess Swallowtail (Top)

Duchess Swallowtail (Bottom)

Duchess Swallowtail (Shoes)

1) Arctic Blue

Arctic Blue takes the number one position, and most players would agree that it is the finest Free Fire bundle that has been released as part of the Diamond Royale. The costume also showed up in an Incubator, where gamers collected specific blueprint tokens and evolution stones.

Arctic Blue includes the following:

Arctic Blue (Head)

Arctic Blue (Mask)

Arctic Blue (Top)

Arctic Blue (Bottom)

Arctic Blue (Shoes)

Note: The article mentions the best bundles as per the writer’s opinion. The choice of the users may vary.

