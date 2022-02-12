How to get rare Magic Cube bundles in Free Fire (February 2022)

Players have seen many new additions in Garena Free Fire in the past few weeks. The diversity of different sections in Free Fire has also been enhanced with new additions, and Free Fire's Magic Cube tab has also showcased new bundles.

Players can acquire character bundles using the Magic Cubes instead of the diamonds. Hence, players can focus on procuring Magic Cubes (or at least 100 Cube Fragments) to buy any outfit set from Free Fire's redeem section.

Garena Free Fire: How to unlock Magic Cube bundles this month (February 2022)

As previously mentioned, the game requires users to accumulate Magic Cubes for the outfit sets. They can create Magic Cubes using as much as 100 Cube Fragments. Hence, gamers can use the methods given below to claim Cube Fragments in Free Fire:

1) Diamond Royale (Lucky Royale)

Diamond Royale has Magic Cubes and Cube Fragments (Image via Garena)

There are plenty of collectibles in Diamond Royale, and most of them are available for a limited period of time. However, Cube Fragments and Magic Cubes are among the items that one can acquire at any time. Players will have to keep spinning the Diamond Royale until they receive their desired item.

Diamond Royale can be a costly mode to get Cube Fragments as there is no guarantee of getting Cube Fragments earlier.

2) Faded Wheel

Faded Wheel offers Cube Fragments (Image via Garena)

Faded Wheel is another way to claim Cube Fragments. There is a chance that it could prove to be a relatively cheaper option than Diamond Royale. Unlike Diamond Royale, each spin in Faded Wheel costs differently. However, the low number of items in the prize pool makes it easier to claim Cube Fragments earlier.

3) Elite Pass

Grind hard to get rewards from the Elite Pass (Image via Garena)

Unlike the previous two methods, Elite Pass provides easy access to Cube Fragments and Magic Cube. One can purchase the monthly Elite Pass and grind hard by completing daily missions and claiming the rewards.

One can collect Magic Cubes and character bundles from the store's "Redeem" section (Image via Garena)

After players have collected 100 or more Cube Fragments, they should follow the following steps to acquire character bundles using Magic Cubes:

Step 1: Players should visit the "Redeem" section in the in-game store.

Step 2: They need to purchase a Magic Cube first; hence, they can use the "Cube Fragment" tab and create a Magic Cube using 100 fragments.

Step 3: After collecting the required item, players can switch to the "Magic Cube" tab and redeem their desired bundle.

Upon redemption, one can look at their newly acquired Magic Cube bundles in the vault.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar