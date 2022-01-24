How to get Season 45 Elite Pass for cheap in Garena Free Fire

Garena Free Fire players keenly look forward to getting Elite Pass since it entitles them to a vast number of cosmetic items at a discounted price. However, users must actively work to complete a range of daily and weekly objectives to earn badges to proceed through the pass.

They will need 499 diamonds to acquire the Elite Pass and 999 diamonds to purchase the Elite Bundle. Since these diamonds cost real money, here's a look at some less expensive alternatives to get the pass.

Ways to get Garena Free Fire Elite Pass for cheap

Players may either purchase memberships or wait for a better Special Airdrop to get the Free Fire Elite Pass Season 45 for the month of February at a cheaper rate. Both of these approaches have been detailed below:

Membership

Whether weekly or monthly, both memberships offer diamonds at less than half the top-up price even if the currency received is considered for comparison. However, the only drawback for membership is that users only get some in-game currency upfront while collecting the remaining diamonds daily.

Here are the perks of both the membership tiers:

Weekly (INR 159)

Diamond Rewards: 100 immediately and 350 from daily check-in

Discount store privilege

8x Universal EP Badge and more

Monthly (INR 799)

Diamond Rewards: 500 diamonds immediately and 2100 from daily check-in

5x Second Change

60x EP Badge

Weapon Skin Gift Box

Since the Elite Pass requires 499 diamonds in Free Fire, users can either proceed with two weekly memberships that will cost them INR 318 and will award players a total of 900 diamonds. On the other hand, they may also go ahead with a single monthly membership and get 2600 diamonds for INR 799, enabling them to purchase a total of 5 upcoming Elite Passes.

Special Airdrop

Special Airdrop gives gamers a better deal (Image via Garena)

Gamers can also wait for Special Airdrops to get diamonds at a much cheaper rate. These are provided at random, and consequently, gamers are not guaranteed to get one. However, if players get a good deal via a Special Airdrop that provides a great set of rewards, as shown in the image above, they can indeed proceed with the purchase.

Steps to purchase Elite Pass

After attaining the required number of diamonds for the Elite Pass, players can follow the steps stated below:

Step 1: First, head over to the Elite Pass section in Free Fire. Players will be able to spot a button reading ‘Upgrade,’ which they must then click.

Step 2: On their screens, individuals will be able to find two paid versions, and they can choose the required one. They can complete the purchase via a payment method of their choice to get the pass.

Leaked Rewards

The rewards for this month's pass were leaked a while ago. Here are a few of the items that users might be receiving from the Free Fire Elite Pass Season 45.

0 Badges: Pickup Truck – Whirl of Swan

15 Badges: Ice Feathers Hoodie

50 Badges: Platinum Odette Bundle

100 Badges: Embrace Skyboard

150 Badges: Swan Embrace Loot Box

200 Badges: Smooth Sway emote

225 Badges: Silver Rothbart Bundle

Gamers can check out the video provided above to better understand the rewards.

The pre-order phase for the pass will also be commencing around the end of January, and gamers will be able to get an exclusive reward for completing that process.

Note: Thea above mentioned rewards are leaks and have not been confirmed by Garena.

Edited by Danyal Arabi