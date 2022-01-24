2B Gamer's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, rank, monthly income and channel stats in January 2022

Free Fire has created a substantial mark in the Indian subcontinent, and the game's audience appears to be expanding rapidly. Large viewership numbers have established a foundation for content creators across a variety of platforms to gain recognition.

Sandesh Tamang, aka 2B Gamer, is one of Nepal's most well-known Free Fire personalities. He uploads a diverse range of videos to the channel and currently boasts an audience of 3.62 million subscribers.

2B's Free Fire ID, stats, and rank

2B Gamer's Free Fire ID is 133688778. He is ranked in Diamond 4 and Diamond 3 in BR and CS ranked, respectively. The user's lifetime and ranked stats are:

Lifetime stats

2B Gamer's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

2B Gamer has participated in 16010 squad games and secured 3499 victories, resulting in a win rate of 21.85%. The YouTuber has achieved a K/D ratio of 4.25 with 53171 eliminations.

Sandesh has competed in 2948 duo matches and ended up winning 435 of them, for a win rate of 14.75%. He has racked in 8986 kills, resulting in a K/D ratio of 3.58.

2B Gamer has 1706 appearances in solo matches and has bettered opponents 225 times, approximating a win rate of 13.18%. The internet star has racked up 4835 kills, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 3.26.

Ranked stats

2B Gamer's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

2B Gamer has recorded 42 squad matches to his name and has bettered his opponents on five occasions, resulting in a win rate of 11.90%. He has 79 frags with a K/D ratio of 2.14.

Additionally, he has competed in a single solo game but has not secured a win or a kill.

Note: 2B Gamer's Free Fire stats are subject to change.

Monthly income

2B Gamer's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

Sandesh is estimated to make between $2.2K and $35.8K each month through his YouTube channel. The approximated yearly revenue generated through the channel is $26.8K - $429.3K.

YouTube channel

Also Read Article Continues below

Sandesh started his journey as a YouTuber in late 2019. He has close to 1000 uploads during this period which have gained 451 million views. His channel has gained 40k subscribers and 8.944 million views in the last month alone.

Edited by Siddharth Satish