5 best ways to spend Free Fire diamonds in February 2022

Garena Free Fire's popularity has grown tenfold in recent years. The gain in fame has prompted developers to make frequent in-game adjustments to maintain the growth. One can find new items in the game's store every week as the library is also expanding faster.

Players who can afford to buy the diamonds can purchase the same and spend them on various items in Free Fire. One can purchase emotes, gloo walls, pets, characters, Elite Pass, and many more. Users can spend diamonds in the store or any event of their choice.

Best ways to spend diamonds this month in Free Fire

1) Top-up events

The Squad Beatz Top-Up event will culminate on 8 February 2022 (Image via Garena)

Free Fire's top-up events are the reason behind the introduction of many popular items such as gloo walls, gun skins, emotes, etc. Hence, top-up events are an excellent way to acquire new collectibles in the game.

Each top-up requires players to purchase a specific amount of diamonds, equivalent to spending as players use real money. Upon acquiring a specific amount of diamonds, one can claim free rewards.

2) Characters

Jota costs 499 diamonds/8000 gold coins (Image via Garena)

Every player is aware of the effect that characters have in a match. One can enhance their capabilities using the abilities of the likes of Alok, K, Skyler, Wukong, Dimitri, and Jota. Hence, it makes sense to spend diamonds on character abilities in-game.

3) Pets

One can acquire the pet of their choice from the store (Image via Garena)

Pets are the character companions that one can purchase to boost tactical support. Much like characters, the lineup of pets is quite diverse and boasts a great variety.

There are skills based on different aspects of the gameplay. Therefore, players can spend diamonds on pets to receive additional support on the battlefield.

4) Gun skins

The expertise of handling a gun depends upon the skill-set players possess. Gun skins allow gamers to use a modified weapon and ease the difficulty of handling the firearm.

One can find various options in the store's armory or use the Weapon Royale. Many other in-game events also introduce weapon skins that demand hundreds of diamonds.

5) Gloo walls

Gloo wall is quite helpful as it provides a temporary shield to users. There are plenty of gloo wall skins in Free Fire that users can acquire through various methods.

Players can also find gloo wall skins with different designs and sizes like Gloo Ramp, Death Guardian, and Nuclear Bunker. Hence, it is wise to spend diamonds on gloo walls in Free Fire.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

