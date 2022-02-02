How to get new gloo wall skins in Free Fire: All possible methods (February 2022)

Garena launched Free Fire in 2017, targeting low-end users. After PUBG Mobile's release, Free Fire has emerged as an alternative to the popular BR game for users who don't own a 4 GB RAM device. The game features fast-paced matches and multiple other features that have made it successful.

In-game collectibles like emotes, item skins, outfit sets, pets, and characters are one such feature that has created a buzz among users. Over-enthusiastic fans often spend hundreds of diamonds to get their favorite items in the game, and one can acquire most of the items from the store.

Gloo wall skins are rarely seen in the store, and they don't have a dedicated section in the in-game shop and can only be purchased through special events. Hence, players who want to procure gloo wall skins will have to wait for their in-game arrival.

Garena Free Fire: Possible ways to unlock gloo wall skins in February 2022

Readers can find more details about the Moco Store and other possible ways to purchase the gloo wall skins below:

1) Moco Store - Lucky Royale

The Moco Store in Free Fire features three gloo wall skins (Image via Garena)

A dedicated sub-section in the Luck Royale section allows users to choose two rewards from the Grand and Bonus Prize pool. After making a choice, both prizes will become a part of a separate prize pool where they will have a spin to get rewards.

Players have three choices for gloo wall skins in the Moco Store. All three available gloo wall skins are given below:

Booyah Day skin

Angel Wings skin

Glo Technica skin

2) Top-up events

Players can spot various top-up events in the game that feature rare collectibles as free rewards. The only requirement to grab them is to purchase a specific number of diamonds. One can spot gloo wall skins on rare occasions in a top-up event. The event can be a part of a larger themed event or independent.

There is no top-up event available in the game that features a gloo wall, but gamers can expect the arrival of the same in the future.

3) Faded Wheel - Lucky Royale

Like top-up events, Faded Wheel also brings gloo wall skins on rare occasions. However, unlike the top-up rewards, users can acquire the prizes in Faded Wheel via spins. Hence, to get a gloo wall skin, players can keep an eye on the Faded Wheel and other sub-sections of Luck Royale.

4) Themed-events or collaborations

Garena often introduces new collaborations or other themed events in Free Fire that offer various exclusive items. There are huge chances of introducing new gloo wall skins at such events.

An upcoming Squad Beatz event brings new skins for gloo walls on 4 February 2022. Hence, players can log in to the game on the same day to know more about the new skins.

In addition, Free Fire's first collaboration of 2022 is happening in March with Assassin's Creed, which will also bring new collectibles like gloo wall skins.

Apart from the ways mentioned above, players should also check the redeem codes as there is a slight chance of arrival of the gloo wall skins through the same.

Edited by Ravi Iyer