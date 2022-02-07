How to purchase Free Fire diamonds and get a bonus in the game

Diamonds are used as the virtual currency in Garena Free Fire. One can purchase most of the rare and premium items in the game using diamonds. These items include skins, emotes, characters, pets, and the Elite Pass.

There are many events that grant free rewards for purchasing diamonds. One can top up diamonds in Garena Free Fire using the in-game service or any third-party website. However, both modes rarely provide much advantage to users. Instead, players can use the Free Fire membership to reap extra benefits.

How to purchase diamonds in Free Fire and get additional benefits

Here's how players can buy diamonds in the game to avail the bonus in Free Fire:

In-game membership for extra diamonds and other rewards

There are two membership plans in the game (Image via Garena)

One can purchase a membership plan to get more diamonds by paying a lesser price. Players can also avail additional rewards worth hundreds of diamonds.

There are two types of memberships in the game that one can purchase or renew after a specific period:

1) Monthly membership

Price - ₹ 799.00

₹ 799.00 Instant diamond rewards - 500 diamonds

500 diamonds Daily login diamond rewards - A total of 2,100 diamonds

A total of 2,100 diamonds Subscription - Not available

Users can receive rewards worth 3,550 diamonds, alongside the benefits mentioned above.

2) Weekly membership

Price - ₹ 159.00

₹ 159.00 Instant diamond rewards - 100 diamonds

100 diamonds Daily login diamond rewards - A total of 350 diamonds

A total of 350 diamonds Subscription - Available

Available Additional benefit on the first subscription - 100 diamonds

Users can receive rewards worth 425 diamonds, alongside the benefits mentioned above.

To get any of the membership plans in the game, users should follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Tap on the 'Diamond' icon after opening the game.

Step 2: Select the 'Membership' tab and have a look at the plans along with their benefits.

Step 3: Choose the desired plan and tap on the price to make the payment.

Step 4: Complete the transaction using the desired method.

Step 5: Upon completion, a certain amount of diamonds will be credited to the users' account. They will have to log in daily to get subsequent rewards.

In-game top up service to grab free rewards during events

Players should rely on the in-game top up service whenever they want to claim free rewards through top up events. Players can view ongoing events and purchase a certain amount of diamonds after tapping on the diamond icon. The mode of payment and transaction process are similar to the previous method.

