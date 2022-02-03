Top 5 things to get using diamonds in Garena Free Fire after OB32 update

Garena Free Fire's OB32 update has brought plenty of exciting features and optimizations to the famous Battle Royale game. Players encountered map adjustments, new weapons, character balance changes, and more. The latest update marked the beginning of a new cycle of events.

Free Fire has introduced many new in-game items through the latest events. Collectibles in the store have also received an update, as users can purchase new accessories. Players have the option to procure items from the store and other events using Garena Free Fire diamonds.

The best items to purchase in Garena Free Fire after the OB32 update

1) Vector - Aquablaze Wrath

Price of Aquablaze Wrath Weapon Loot Crate: 40 diamonds per crate

In-game description:

"Don't mess with Mother Nature"

Change in attributes of the base weapon:

Damage: +

Range: ++

Reload Speed: -

The Akimbo Vector skin is available in the store's armory through weapon loot crates. Its skin boasts a unique design and VFX, as players get one icy blue Vector accompanied by a flaming one. The modified attributes of the Aquablaze Wrath skin make Vector a stronger medium-range.

2) Volcano Loot Box

Price: 399 diamonds

In-game description:

"Items protected by layers of lava."

Volcano Loot Box is probably the one thing that players would love to leave behind after they die in a match. The unique loot box skin has a volcano-like structure with a crystal-like lava ball on its mouth. The impressive design of the skin is accompanied by ashes, flames, and smoke.

3) Soul of The Pirate backpack

Devs introduced the backpack skin via the "Pirate Top Up" event way back in 2020 (Image via Garena)

Price: 399 diamonds

In-game description:

"Follow me and sail to victory."

Players can acquire the "Soul of The Pirate" backpack from the store. The backpack skin has a design that blends a ship's wheel with a treasure chest and uses a skull with a pirate hat (for level three). The pirate-themed skin also exhibits blue-colored bubble-like VFX for the level three backpack.

4) Monster Truck - Cyber Bounty Hunter

Price: 899 diamonds

In-game description:

"Join the battle. Be the legend!"

There are plenty of in-game item skins from the Cyber Bounty Hunter series, and one of them is for Monster Truck in Free Fire. The black-colored futuristic skin is a Chrono-themed collectible that boasts some of the impressive VFX in the game.

5) K (Captain Booyah)

Captain Booyah aka K costs 599 diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

Price: 599 diamonds

In-game description:

"K is a professor and jiu-jitsu expert."

K is among the best characters in Free Fire, which helps in different situations during a match. His "Master of All" ability allows gamers to use two different modes — Jiu-jitsu and psychology — with a three-second cooldown time while switching.

Players can increase their capacity for maximum EP while using Captain Booyah. "Master of All" has the following level-ups in Free Fire:

Level 1:

The interval for EP recovery - 2.2 seconds

Max EP - 150

Level 2:

The interval for EP recovery - 2 seconds

Max EP - 170

Level 3:

The interval for EP recovery - 1.8 seconds

Max EP - 190

Level 4:

The interval for EP recovery - 1.6 seconds

Max EP - 210

Level 5:

The interval for EP recovery - 1.4 seconds

Max EP - 230

Level 6:

The interval for EP recovery - 1 second

Max EP - 250

Jiu-jitsu mode allows allies (within a six-meter radius of K) to avail a 500% increase in the EP conversion rate. Psychology mode helps players add three points to their EP bar every 2.2-second interval (up to max EP).

Note: This list is not in a particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

