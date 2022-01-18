Top 5 Free Fire characters to reach Heroic tier in 2022

Players focus on grinding hard in Free Fire, boosting their tiers to get the maximum rewards from ranked modes. There are two ranked modes that users can grind hard in to achieve several rewards.

The initial tiers are easy to conquer as players encounter low-level competition. The increased ranks also enhance the level of toughness, and players need to rebuild their strategies. Gamers will also need a decent character ability while maximizing the tiers to stand a chance against their opponents.

Garena Free Fire: The best character to get to the

Heroic tier

Winning games, securing kills, or surviving till the end are among the most important conditions that help in boosting up the ranks in Free Fire. Hence, to earn more rank points, users can unlock and use the best characters to suit their strategic gameplay.

5) Dimitri

Ability - Healing Heartbeat (Active)

Dimitri is suitable for players who don't indulge in many fights and focus on survival. They can provide medical support to their teammates by using the "Healing Heartbeat," which creates a temporary healing zone with a 3.5m diameter.

Players and their allies can recover the lost HP at a rate of three points per second for a 10-second duration. Moreover, the healing zone also helps in revival without the help of a teammate.

The "Healing Heartbeat" has a cooldown period of 85 seconds.

4) Jota

Ability - Sustained Raids (Passive)

Rush is not the ideal gameplay strategy for every player because it decreases the chances of survival during a Free Fire match. Players need to handle the control buttons for better movement and accurate firing.

However, players who have aggression ingrained in their playstyle should go for a character like Jota. His "Sustained Raids" skill provides an HP gain for each shot on target while also providing a 10% gain on each successful knockdown.

3) Skyler

Ability - Riptide Rhythm (Active)

Skyler suits a more balanced playstyle, where players are neither aggressive nor defensive. Skyler helps take calculative risks as his "Riptide Rhythm" ability destroys as many as five gloo walls within a 50m range using a sonic wave in a Free Fire match.

Players can also gain four HP when deploying a gloo wall, and multiple deployments will recover additional HP. The character also has a relatively low cool down of 60 seconds, which means players will have to wait at least one minute to unleash another sonic wave.

2) Alok

Ability - Drop the Beat (Active)

Alok has been beneficial in boosting the movement speed and HP of the characters. Players can activate Alok's "Drop the Beat" skill to create a 5m aura around him to increase the agility by 10%.

The ability also allows users to gain five HP per second for a duration of five seconds. After five seconds, Alok's active ability will take 45 seconds to recharge again during a Free Fire match.

1) K (Captain Booyah)

Ability - Master of All (Active)

K is vital to every player's character combination, whether they are going to attack opponents or want to play defensively. The character provides a gain in max EP by 50 points with two additional modes -- Jiu-Jitsu and Psychology mode.

Jiu-jitsu mode allows the allies to speed up their EP to HP conversion rate by six times when they stay within a six-meter radius of Captain Booyah. On the other hand, Psychology mode adds three EP every 2.2 seconds.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions, and the abilities listed are at the base level of each character.

