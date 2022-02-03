5 best Free Fire gun skins in February 2022

Garena Free Fire is a tailor-made battle royale game for low-end smartphones but boasts an array of customizable features. The variety is impressive as users can employ a plethora of skins and other gear to enhance or tweak the looks and capabilities of items, such as guns.

Free Fire also has a dedicated section for the weapon skins in its in-game store like other items. Players can unlock their desired collectible through weapon loot crates that cost diamonds. Players can also explore Weapon Royale, Faded Wheel, or events section for new gun skins.

Explore these Free Fire gun skins in February 2022

1) M82B - Vampire Malevolence

Attributes:

Reload Speed: +

Armor Penetration: ++

Movement Speed: -

In-game description:

"Forever."

Availability: Weapon Royale

Price: Each turn costs 40 diamonds

Available in the Weapon Royale, "M82B - Vampire Malevolence" is a beautiful skin for the fans of Snipers. The red-colored M82B skin is better than the base weapon due to the adjusted attributes. In addition to that, the design of the gun and the special effects of bats make it more impressive.

2) Thompson - Dragon Mob

Attributes

Rate of Fire: +

Magazine: ++

Reload Speed: -

In-game description:

"Let's talk business."

Availability: Armory in the store (Dragon Mob Weapon Loot Crate)

Price: Each turn costs 40 diamonds

Thompson's Dragon Mob skin flaunts a golden dragon over a white-colored body. The design is enhanced by a similar dragon-like VFX that makes "Thompson - Dragon Mob" one of the most beautiful skins in Free Fire right now.

3) AK - Flaming Red

Attributes

Range: +

Damage: ++

Magazine: -

In-game description:

"Turn my enemies into ashes."

Availability: Armory in the store (Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate)

Price: Each turn costs 40 diamonds

AK has been one of the most popular and widely used guns in Free Fire, which is a primary reason behind its skins' fame. Flaming Red is an excellent example of a popular AK skin as it has plenty of fans among the game's userbase. The famous AK skin boasts a fiery design with VFX of flames that makes it more desirable.

4) AUG - Cyber Bounty Hunter

Attributes

Accuracy: +

Rate of Fire: ++

Range: -

In-game description:

"Join the battle. Be the legend!"

Availability: Armory in the store (Cyber Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate)

Price: Each turn costs 40 diamonds

The Chrono-themed Cyber Bounty Hunter skin for AUG has arguably the best designs ever. The futuristic skin blends multiple colors with a unique VFX circling the trigger and stock.

5) Vector - Aquablaze Wrath

Attributes:

Damage: +

Range: ++

Reload Speed: -

In-game description:

"Don't mess with Mother Nature."

Availability: Armory in the store (Aquablaze Wrath Weapon Loot Crate)

Price: Each turn costs 40 diamonds

"Vector - Aquablaze Wrath" is an akimbo (dual wield) skin that features a pair of different designs in each hand. The Vector skin in the right hand has a red-hot design with VFX of flames, while the one on the left is icy blue with special effects of snowflakes.

Note: This list is not in any order and reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Srijan Sen