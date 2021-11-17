5 rarest Free Fire items like Green Criminal Bundle

Free Fire's developers are updating the game with new cosmetic items on a pretty regular basis. Users can generally obtain all such things through various means, including events, luck royale, and so on.

The Green Criminal Bundle is one of the most sought-after cosmetic items in Free Fire, and there has been a great deal of discussion over it. As part of the 4th-anniversary celebrations, the Raider Spin event marked the unique outfit's return to the fast-paced battle royale title.

Rarest Free Fire replacements for Green Criminal Bundle

5) Blue Dino

Blue Dino is widely regarded as one of the most elusive costume bundles to have ever been added to Free Fire. It is extremely popular among the game's community, and many players are interested in obtaining it.

It was first launched through the Incubator, where the users had to exchange the required number of tokens. In contrast to the other costume sets, this one must be equipped as a whole set.

4) Gloo Ramp

The Gloo Ramp comes in at the following position on this list, and it is often believed to be the most challenging skin to obtain for the gloo wall. This differs from the other ones available in the game since it allows users to climb over.

The area covered by the skin, on the other hand, is reduced, which is a downside for the users.

3) Flowers of Love (Emote)

Emotes are one of the most desired items in Garena Free Fire, and Flowers of Love is among the top options for players. It was available through a Valentine's Day-themed top-up event a few years back. Back then, users had to buy a particular number of diamonds to get the emote.

In the Free Fire community, the emote is sometimes referred to as the "Rose" emote.

2) AK – Blue Flame Draco

The AK – Blue Flame Draco is considered to be the best gun skin in the game. Users can level it up using Dragon Scale tokens and unlock various privileges, including special effects, enhanced attributes, and more.

The Evo skin was recently reintroduced to the battle royale title via the Faded Wheel a few weeks back.

1) Hip Hop Bundle

The Hip Hop bundle takes first place and is one of the most incredible costumes available in the game. The fact that it was initially added to Free Fire as part of the Season 2 Elite Pass is one of the reasons why it is so hard to come by.

Here are the contents of the Hip Hop Bundle:

The Streets (Head)

The Streets (Top)

The Streets (Bottom)

The Streets (Shoes)

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

