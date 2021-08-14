How to get Green Criminal Bundle in Free Fire through Raider Spin event

In Garena Free Fire, users can find a range of costume bundles. They may obtain them through a variety of means, one of which is through events. The developers regularly introduce several events that offer a ton of items.

As part of the 4th anniversary, Garena has made several additions to the game. They have brought back the Green Criminal Bundle, one of the most coveted bundles in Free Fire. It is the grand prize in the Raider Spin event.

The newly launched event in the game will last around a week and will conclude on August 20, 2021. As a result, players have a few days to try and get the Green Criminal Bundle.

It should be emphasized that they must spend diamonds to have a chance to obtain this bundle. The following are the prices for spins in the Raider Spin event:

1x Normal spin: 20 diamonds

5x Normal spins: 90 diamonds

1x Special spin: 40 diamonds (The chance of obtaining the Green Criminal Bundle increases by 3 times.)

Procedure to get Green Criminal Bundle in Free Fire

It is important to note that, unlike some other events, the grand prize of Raider Spin is not guaranteed after a certain number of spins. You can follow these steps to obtain the Green Criminal Bundle in Free Fire:

You should click on the calendar icon on right side of the screen (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: You can tap on the calendar icon present on screen’s right side.

Tap the Go To button to visit Raider Spin event's interface (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, you should navigate through the news tab and then press the 'go to' button under the Raider Spin event.

A new special event interface will appear on the screen.

You must press the desired type of spin (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: You need to click on the desired type of spin. A dialog box will appear on the screen, asking you to confirm your purchase.

Once you press confirm button the diamonds will be deducted (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: When you click the confirm purchase button, the specified number of diamonds will be debited and you will get one of the items at random.

You can make a preferred number of attempts to avail the rewards.

Edited by Gautham Balaji