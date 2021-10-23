Blue Flame Draco AK skin in Free Fire: How to get, upgrade requirements and more

Earlier this month, Free Fire held a poll on its official handles for the return of the Evo gun skin. Players were given the option to select either AK - Blue Flame Draco or SCAR - Megalodon Alpha to be added back to the game. The developers announced the results of the poll on 22 October 2021. They declared that the exclusive AK47 skin would be introduced in the game.

Evo gun skins are essentially skins that can be upgraded using special tokens, unlocking unique privileges like upgraded looks, attributes, kill effects and more. Blue Flame Draco is one of the first upgradable skins in Free Fire. It was added back in October 2020 and is still one of the most sought-after cosmetics within the game.

Free Fire: Get the Blue Flame Draco AK and other rewards, including a Diamond Royale Voucher, in Faded Wheel

Blue Flame Draco AK has been relaunched in the Faded Wheel, which will be available from October 23 to October 29.

Blue Flame Draco has been reintroduced (Image via Free Fire)

Players generally prefer it over other events because it guarantees that they will obtain all the rewards within a given number of spins. The list of items available in the Faded Wheel for the relaunch of the AK skin is as follows:

AK - Blue Flame Draco

Pet Food

5x Dragon Scale (AK47)

Mythological Ride

Summon Airdrop Playcard

Black Dragon backpack

Blue Flame Draco Token Box

Cube Fragment

Draconic Invasion parachute

1x Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry Date: 30 November 2021)

Once players have obtained a particular item, unlike other events, it will not be repeated. Hence, it becomes more likely that they will get a grand prize.

Furthermore, the first spin is free and will not cost any diamonds. The second and third spins are available for a lower rate, i.e., at a discount.

Spin number Diamonds 1st Free 2nd 9 3rd

19 4th 39 5th 69 6th 99 7th 199 8th 499

The procedure to get the Blue Flame Draco AK is as follows:

Step 1: After booting up Free Fire, players need to open Luck Royale and select the Faded Wheel.

Frst spin is for free (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, they can remove two items that they do not wish to attain. Subsequently, they can draw rewards.

Upgrade Requirements

Upgrade the skin using Dragon Scale (Image via Free Fire)

Also Read

Players need a specific number of Dragon Scales (AK47) to upgrade the Blue Flame Draco AK. The exact level of tokens are as follows:

Level 2: 30 Dragon Scales

Level 3: 60 Dragon Scales

Level 4: 120 Dragon Scales

Level 5: 240 Dragon Scales

Level 6: 400 Dragon Scales

Level 7: 600 Dragon Scales

Edited by Sabine Algur