5 rare Gloo Wall skins in Garena Free Fire (October 2021)

The impeccable success of Garena Free Fire is undeniable. The battle royale title started from scratch and has made its way to becoming one of the most popular games in its category.

The developers have worked ardently to give players a wonderful gaming experience. Apart from making the necessary changes to gameplay, Garena has rolled out several cosmetics and skins for in-game items.

Gloo Wall skins are not at all uncommon in the game, and most players own quite a lot of these items. However, there are certain Gloo Wall skins that only a handful of the playerbase have.

This article will list out the five rarest Gloo Wall skins in Free Fire.

5 uncommon Gloo Wall skins in Free Fire

1) Plan Bermuda

The recent release of Money Heist Season 5 saw the show come to an end. While viewers were busy analyzing the show, gamers were flaunting their Plan Bermuda Gloo Wall skin in Free Fire.

This particular in-game cosmetic was released during the Money Heist event. Gamers had to procure it through an item shop purchase, and only a handful of gamers received the skin while others got tokens.

2) Death Guardian

The Death Guardian is one of the most regal Gloo Wall skins in the game, and could easily intimidate opponents.

This particular Gloo Wall skin was made available to gamers who were willing to top up 500 Diamonds. Since the cost was on the higher side, not many own this item, and this makes it one of the rarest Gloo Wall skins in Free Fire.

3) Bunker

The Bunker Gloo Wall skin is quite different from others in the category. This particular in-game item resembles a shield and has an opening right in the middle. The structure is also straight instead of curved and is certainly one of the rarest in the game.

The Bunker Gloo Wall skin was available from the pre-order of the Elite Pass Season 9 in Garena Free Fire.

4) Gloo Ramp

The Gloo Ramp is the tiniest Gloo Wall skin that is available in the game. Even though the walls are expected to provide cover, the Gloo Ramp barely provides adequate surface area.

The Halloween themed skin was up for grabs through the Luck Royale spin.

5) Ancient Order

The Ninja-themed Ancient Order cosmetic features the silhouette of a warrior with its blades ready to take on the enemy.

The Ancient Order Gloo Wall skin in Free Fire was available as a reward for pre-ordering an Elite Pass. It remains a rare addition to a gamer's collection, and only a handful of players have it.

