Free Fire MAX Gather the Light event: How to get free pet, legendary gun skin, emote, and more

Events are among the key methods to get free rewards in Free Fire MAX. With the commencement of the Light Fest celebrations on the Indian server, numerous events offering freebies have been added to the game.

One of the latest events is called Gather the Light and will be running between 7 October and 28 October. Users will have to complete missions and other tasks to earn Light tokens. Later, they can exchange these tokens to get items like legendary gun skins, pets, and more.

A detailed overview of the event is provided below.

Free Fire MAX players can get a free gun skin, emote, pet, bundle, and more in Gather the Light event

Players must gather Light tokens in the Gather the Light event to get free rewards. There are two ways through which they can accumulate the token in Free Fire MAX:

1) Daily Missions: New missions will get updated daily, and players need to complete them to claim the Light tokens.

2) Daily Team Missions: Players can invite others to their team and then collectively complete the tasks to get Light tokens.

Both of these missions in Free Fire MAX will refresh each day, and individuals must ensure they complete them to get as many Light tokens as possible. These tokens may then be used to get items from the Exchange Store.

Exchange Store items

Legendary gun skin (1 out of 4): 249x Light tokens

Pet (1 out of 4): 119x Light tokens

Costume bundles (1 out of 4): To be unlocked on 14 October

Emote (1 out of 4): To be unlocked on 14 October

Craftland Room Card 2 hours (activates upon claiming): 100x Light tokens

Room Card 2 hours (activates upon claiming): 100x Light tokens

Magnificent Mayur: 75x Light tokens

Frozen Fox Blade: 40x Light tokens

Sabertooth Slash: 40x Light tokens

Death’s Final Strike: 55x Light tokens

Ballin’ n Brawlin’: 55x Light tokens

The Flying Diya (parachute): 40x Light tokens

Incubator Voucher (expire 30 November): 40x Light tokens

Diamond Royale Voucher (expire 30 November): 30x Light tokens

Weapon Royale Voucher (expire 30 November): 30x Light tokens

Gold Royale Voucher (expire 30 November): 10x Light tokens

Phantom Assassin (SCAR + SKS) Weapon Loot Crate: 30x Light tokens

Phantom (P90) Weapon Loot Crate: 30x Light tokens

Pumpkin Flames (AK) Weapon Loot Crate: 30x Light tokens

Warrior’s Spirit (FAMAS + Kar98k) Weapon Loot Crate: 30x Light tokens

Urban Rager Weapon Loot Crate: 20x Light tokens

Victory Wings Weapon Loot Crate: 20x Light tokens

Gamer Streamer Weapon Loot Crate: 20x Light tokens

Private Eye Weapon Loot Crate: 20x Light tokens

Steps to exchange Light tokens for free gun skins, pets, and more

To redeem the rewards from the event, players can follow the steps provided below:

Step 1: First, click on the ‘Calendar’ icon on the right side of Free Fire MAX's lobby screen.

Step 2: Head to the ‘News’ section and select the ‘Gather the Light’ event.

Step 3: Click the ‘Go To’ button to visit the event’s interface. You can then navigate to the ‘Exchange Store’ tab and claim the desired rewards.

Once the exchange is complete, the items will be available in your Free Fire MAX account.

