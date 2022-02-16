How to play Free Fire MAX with Garena Free Fire account (February 2022)

Players are perplexed about how they may continue to utilize their accounts in the wake of the Free Fire ban. However, with the Max version still being available, they can play with the same existing accounts due to the Firelink technology incorporated by the developers.

Nonetheless, several players aren’t aware of how they can use Free Fire Max and play with their accounts, which results in them searching for a guide on the internet. The following is a comprehensive one for such users.

Guide to playing Free Fire MAX using existing account

Essentially, the Firelink technology incorporated by Garena maintains progress across both games, and users do not need to do anything to transition their regular account to the MAX variant.

They may simply download the improved version and sign in utilizing the specific connected platform to their accounts. The following steps can assist them in accomplishing their goal:

Step 1: Players must open the Google Play Store application on their devices. They should then search for Free Fire MAX using the search bar.

Alternatively, clicking on this link will redirect them to its page.

Step 2: They should press the ‘Install’ button to start the download procedure. The battle royale title will soon be downloaded and installed on their devices.

Users should press the 'Install' button (Image via Google Play Store)

Users should have enough space to start the download. Moreover, they must also be aware that there are additional in-game downloads for costumes and maps, which will require a considerable amount of storage as well.

Step 3: Finally, players can open the game. Once the login screen appears, they can sign in using the platform linked to their regular account.

Sign in to enjoy the game (Image via Garena)

Users can then continue to play the game. However, it is recommended that they have their accounts linked to any platform.

Furthermore, players should remember that the MAX variant could also be pulled from the Google Play Store due to its similarity to Free Fire.

Edited by Shaheen Banu