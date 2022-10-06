Free Fire MAX Light Fest rewards: Free bundle, gun skin, emote, and more

Garena regularly issues new events within its prominent battle royale titles: Free Fire and its MAX variant. As per the officials, this year's biggest FF MAX event, the "Light Fest," is very close to commencement.

The developers have celebrated the Festival of Light (Diwali) within the game for years. This year, users can enjoy the Light Fest event as part of Diwali celebrations.

As always, the developers will gradually release event-themed items and bring a few old cosmetics back to the game throughout the event. The rewards will include bundle(s), gun skins, emotes, Magic Cubes, and more, with a considerable number of items obtainable for free.

Free Fire MAX Light Fest event free rewards revealed

The Light Fest event will commence on October 7 and wrap up on October 28. Throughout the event session, users will get a huge treat from the developers in the form of exciting free in-game rewards.

As per the latest video published on Garena's official Free Fire social handles, the free rewards will include the following:

Roaring Knight Bundle

The Roaring Knight Bundle is a new piece in FF MAX (Image via Garena)

The new Roaring Knight bundle is themed around black and gold colors. This piece has a lion mask and some visuals around the lion.

Four emotes

Developers will provide multiple emote options (Image via Garena)

Here are the emotes that players will spot in free (not diamond-required) events:

FFWS 2021 emote

Great Conductor emote

One-Finger pushup emote

Let's Go emote

All these emotes have already been released in Free Fire MAX. The developers have decided to give users the chance to claim the emotes again.

Free pets

There will be two pet options (Image via Garena)

Free Fire MAX users will be offered two pets: Finn and Agent Hop. Finn's ability boosts the movement of users and allies when a nearby foe is taken down or eliminated.

Agen Hop's ability provides users with EP every time the safe zone shrinks.

Legendary gun skins

The guns skins include rare releases (Image via Garena)

The developers will offer users four legendary gun skins that will be obtainable for free. There is an SMG, an assault rifle, a sniper rifle, and a shotgun. The guns and their skins are as below:

Vector skin - FFWS 2021

Kingfisher skin - Moonlight Ballad

AWM skin - Wavebreaker Kaze

M1014 skin - Enhanced Armor

Jolly Lorry Gloo Wall

The Jolly Lorry Gloo Wall skin (Image via Garena)

The Jolly Lorry Gloo Wall has highly colored visuals. The Lorry layout on the Gloo Wall catches the eye with its cartoony design.

Free Magic Cubes

Magic Cubes are highly sought-after in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Surprisingly, the developers have planned to reward users with two Magic Cubes for free. They used to reward only one cube in past Diwali events, but Garena will double the rare reward this time.

Readers should note that Garena has not yet confirmed whether users will get all the mentioned rewards or only the selected ones. Looking at past events, it is more likely that users will only get a few of the selected rewards. For example, users may only be able to claim one of the four emotes and one of the four legendary gun skins.

