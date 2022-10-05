5 best Free Fire MAX Magic Cube bundles to get in October 2022

Magic Cubes are one of the most highly sought-after collectibles in Free Fire MAX. It can be used to exchange premium costume bundles from the exchange store, motivating both spending and non-spending gamers to obtain one.

However, the developers rarely offer users the chance to claim Magic Cubes. Hence, those who own one should mindfully use this rare piece. If Free Fire MAX users own Magic Cubes, they can head to the following section to look at the best available bundle options.

Free Fire MAX: Listing the top five currently available Magic Cube bundles

5) Doctor Scarlette bundle

Doctor Scarlette Bundle in FF MAX (Image via Garena)

The Doctor Scarlette bundle is a female costume set with a combination of white and scarlet-colored parts. The bundle was released via Diamond Royale following the male version in November 2021.

The body and bottom parts are pretty attentive pieces, making the entire set worth exchanging for a Magic Cube.

The bundle contains:

Doctor Scarlette bundle (Head)

Doctor Scarlette bundle (Mask)

Doctor Scarlette bundle (Top)

Doctor Scarlette bundle (Bottom)

Doctor Scarlette bundle (Shoes)

4) Arcane Seeker bundle

Arcane Seeker Bundle in FF MAX (Image via Garena)

The second female bundle on the list, the Arcane Seeker bundle, made its way to the battle royale title in July 2020, following the male version. This old piece can be easily distinguished from other female costumes in Free Fire MAX by the head part, arguably the most desired part.

The head and top parts are catchy and suit a variety of other bundle parts to form a stylish costume combination.

The bundle contains:

Arcane Seeker bundle (Head)

Arcane Seeker bundle (Top)

Arcane Seeker bundle (Bottom)

Arcane Seeker bundle (Shoes)

3) Doctor Red bundle

Doctor Red Bundle in FF MAX (Image via Garena)

The male version of the aforementioned scarlet outfit, the Doctor Red bundle, has a little more color texture than the female version. Indeed, the bundle does not have a gleaming look, but Free Fire MAX users can still spend their Magic Cubes on it being an old and rare male costume.

The bottom part can be a decent choice when building an attractive costume combination.

The bundle contains:

Doctor Red bundle (Head)

Doctor Red bundle (Mask)

Doctor Red bundle (Top)

Doctor Red bundle (Bottom)

Doctor Red bundle (Shoes)

2) Magma Bionicon bundle

Magma Bionicon bundle in FF MAX (Image via Garena)

The latest release on the list, the Magma Bionicon bundle, is a premium-looking bundle that Free Fire MAX players can claim for free using the Magic Cube. The developers introduced the bundle a couple of months back in July 2022.

The gleaming vest and head parts can be combined with other outfit parts to get a pro-like outfit combination. Users are recommended to exchange their precious Magic Cubes for this particular bundle, as it will likely become a rare piece in the future.

The bundle contains:

Magma Bionicon bundle (Head)

Magma Bionicon bundle (Mask)

Magma Bionicon bundle (Top)

Magma Bionicon bundle (Bottom)

Magma Bionicon bundle (Shoes)

1) Mystic Seeker bundle

Mystic Seeker bundle in FF MAX (Image via Garena)

The Mystic Seeker bundle is the male version of the earlier seeker bundle. This old piece is very popular among Free Fire MAX gamers, with the head part undoubtedly a significant reason for its popularity.

The circular cap finely suits other costume parts as well and is therefore used by a considerable number of players till now. That said, the top parts can also not be overlooked. Players should undoubtedly consider claiming this Magic Cube bundle from the store.

The bundle contains:

Mystic Seeker bundle (Head)

Mystic Seeker bundle (Mask)

Mystic Seeker bundle (Top)

Mystic Seeker bundle (Bottom)

Mystic Seeker bundle (Shoes)

Note: This article solely reflects the author's personal opinion.

