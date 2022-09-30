5 best Free Fire MAX outfits like Hip Hop bundle in 2022

Free Fire MAX, the enhanced variant of Free Fire, offers HD visuals that make the gameplay more engaging. However, the versions are very similar when it comes to in-game content. Players can claim and boast plenty of collectibles in either game.

The Hip Hop bundle is among the most popular outfit sets in Free Fire and its MAX version, but due to its high-level rarity, Garena has only featured on special occasions. Still, there are many other outfit sets in Free Fire MAX, which are as impressive as the Hip Hop bundle. Fortunately, one can acquire them in 2022.

Note: This list is in no particular order and is based on the writer's preferences.

The most impressive costume bundles in Free Fire MAX like "Hip Hop" (2022)

1) Crimson Parkour bundle

Crimson Parkour bundle (Image via Garena)

Price: 899 diamonds

Garena introduced the Crimson Parkour set in the game in October 2021 as a free item during FFIC (Free Fire India Championship) 2021 Fall. Players were able to grab the red and black colored bundle after using freely acquired 15 FFIC tokens.

Subsequently, the rare outfit set became available in Free Fire MAX for diamonds in the store's Bundle section. The highlight of the Crimson Parkour collection is that it is among the select items in the game right now that resemble the Hip Hop outfit set, which is why fans can give it a try.

2) FFWS Bayfront Ranger bundle

FFWS Bayfront Ranger bundle (Image via Garena)

Price: 899 diamonds

At the end of May 2021, when FFWS (Free Fire Word Series) was nearing its end, the developers introduced a themed bundle in the game to commemorate the tournament. Bearing a stylish and similar look to the Hip Hop set, the FFWS Bayfront Ranger was a part of the Faded Wheel and became a rare collectible.

However, earlier this year, Garena added the FFWS Bayfront Ranger bundle to the store, and fans can purchase it using diamonds.

3) Hipster Bunny bundle

Hipster Bunny bundle (Image via Garena)

Price: One Magic Cube

Magic Cube bundles are always special due to their massive popularity among the Free Fire MAX fans. Still, due to the rarity of the Cubes, it is pretty hard to acquire cosmetic sets from the eponymous section of the store. Therefore, if players have a Magic Cube and wish to get a similar bundle to Hip Hop, they can go for this one.

Free Fire India Official @IndiaFreeFire Get yourselves the Hipster Bunny bundle to prepare for the Wonderland event.

Get ready to hop your way to our celebration.



#FFWonderland #19April #freefire #indiakabattleroyale #booyah The new Diamond Royale bundle has entered the game!Get yourselves the Hipster Bunny bundle to prepare for the Wonderland event.Get ready to hop your way to our celebration. The new Diamond Royale bundle has entered the game! 💎 Get yourselves the Hipster Bunny bundle to prepare for the Wonderland event. 🐰Get ready to hop your way to our celebration. 🎉#FFWonderland #19April #freefire #indiakabattleroyale #booyah https://t.co/xkj23VmlrC

For the unversed, this female outfit set was the highlight of Diamond Royale in April 2020, and Garena recently added it to the Magic Cube section. Players should hurry to obtain this entry as developers update the Magic Cube bundles consistently, meaning the Hipster Bunny set can become unavailable.

4) Cobalt Athlete bundle

Cobalt Athlete bundle (Image via Garena)

Price: Free reward for a top-up of any number of diamonds

The Cobalt Athlete bundle is another collectible like Hip Hop that gamers can get right now in Free Fire MAX. The black-and-blue-colored cosmetic offering is part of the new Top Up For Free Bundle event, which means it is a free reward offered with any amount of diamond top-up in the game.

5) Superstar Weekend bundle

Superstar Weekend bundle (Image via Garena)

Price: 899 diamonds

The final entry on this list is another stylish bundle, Superstar Weekend, that is available in the in-game store. Players will have to pay 899 diamonds to obtain it in Free Fire MAX.

Free Fire India Official @IndiaFreeFire Before he gets here, let's prepare a little welcome gift for him. Get the new Superstar Weekend bundle and surprise him!



Be the coolest kid on the block with the fly outfit in town!



#FreeFire #IndiaKaBattleRoyale #Booyah The new superstar, Skyler, will be here very soon!Before he gets here, let's prepare a little welcome gift for him. Get the new Superstar Weekend bundle and surprise him!Be the coolest kid on the block with the fly outfit in town! The new superstar, Skyler, will be here very soon! 🎤 Before he gets here, let's prepare a little welcome gift for him. Get the new Superstar Weekend bundle and surprise him!Be the coolest kid on the block with the fly outfit in town! #FreeFire #IndiaKaBattleRoyale #Booyah https://t.co/Sq1HrTICWZ

The Superstar Weekend outfit set has been available in the store's Bundle section for quite a long time. However, players first saw it in Luck Royale's Faded Wheel in March 2021.

