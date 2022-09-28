How to purchase Free Fire MAX diamonds to get free outfit

Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale game available for Android, iOS, and iPadOS, but its fame is not solely due to its engaging BR mode. Garena consistently adds new in-game events for users to maintain the game's relevance and popularity, especially after new updates.

The "September 2022" update, the OB36 version, hit the Free Fire and Free Fire MAX servers on 21 September 2022, and the arrival of new content hasn't slowed. Recently, developers introduced a new event, offering a free outfit set, "Cobalt Athlete," for players topping up any amount of diamonds.

Readers can refer to the following section for complete details about the event, the featured rewards, and the step-by-step guide to buying diamonds in Garena Free Fire MAX.

Garena Free Fire MAX events: Get the Cobalt Athlete bundle for free after purchasing diamonds

Cobalt Athlete bundle is available in the "Top Up For Free Bundle" event (Image via Garena)

The new "Top Up For Free Bundle" event went live in Free Fire MAX on 28 September 2022 at 4 am (IST) and is expected to stay online till 31 December 2200, 11:59 pm. Thus, realistically, players have at least three months to claim the free rewards from the newest in-game event.

Hence, gamers will need to buy any amount of diamonds via the in-game top-up section to claim "Cobalt Athlete" for free. Since the amount of diamonds doesn't matter, gamers can go for the smallest diamond bundle in the game, i.e., 100 diamonds, which is priced at ₹80 (for Indian users).

Boxer Top-Up event is also offering two rewards (Image via Garena)

However, if players can purchase at least 300 diamonds, they can also unlock the following prizes from the Boxer Top-Up event:

MP5 - Pigment Splash: Unlocks after 100-diamond top-up

Unlocks after 100-diamond top-up Agile Boxer (emote): Unlocks after 300-diamond top-up

How to purchase diamonds in Garena Free Fire MAX?

How to purchase diamonds in the game (Image via Garena)

Here's how you can top up diamonds in the game to get all the rewards mentioned above, including the Cobalt Athlete bundle:

Step 1: Open Free Fire/Free Fire MAX and log in using any preferred method.

Step 2: In the main screen lobby, spot and tap on the diamond icon given at the top.

Step 3: In the diamond section, stay on the Top-Up tab, where you can find the following options for diamond bundles:

100-diamond bundle: ₹80

310-diamond bundle: ₹250

520-diamond bundle: ₹400

1060-diamond bundle: ₹800

2180-diamond bundle: ₹1600

5600-diamond bundle: ₹4000

Choose your desired option from the list of bundles mentioned above. Considering the rewards, the Cobalt Athlete bundle doesn't have any specific purchase requirements for the number of diamonds.

Step 4: Select any preferred method to make the payment and wait for a few moments to complete the transaction.

Step 5: Once the transaction is complete, return to the lobby and open the event section by tapping on the Calendar icon.

Step 6: Select "Top Up For Free Bundle" under the "Events" tab to claim the bundle.

If you have purchased at least 300 diamonds, open the Boxer Top-Up under the same tab and claim the rest of the rewards.

