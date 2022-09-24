3 best applications to get free diamonds in Free Fire MAX OB36 update

Garena Free Fire MAX is quite popular as a Battle Royale shooter with several unique features. However, the reasons behind the game's popularity are not limited to its engaging Battle Royale or Clash Squad modes, as the in-game collectibles also help in reeling in gamers.

Garena ensures that FF MAX players regularly witness the arrival of new items like emotes, gun skins, accessory cosmetics, costumes, characters, etc. Unfortunately, most of the game's popular items generally cost hundreds of diamonds.

However, buying diamonds can be an expensive undertaking. Hence, one can utilize various GPT (get-paid-to) applications to acquire gift cards and use them in Free Fire MAX to obtain diamonds.

Note: The list featured in this article is not in any particular order and reflects the author's views. Readers must check the permissions before installing any given app, as it asks for access to personal information alongside other data or settings.

Best apps to claim free diamonds Garena Free Fire MAX after OB36 update

1) Easy Rewards

Easy Rewards is the first entry on this list, with over 500K downloads on the Google Play Store. As its name suggests, it makes grabbing rewards via the GPT app rather easy. All that the player will have to do is perform specific tasks and earn free in-app coins, which will be useful in redeeming prizes.

The takes involve things like playing games, participating in surveys, watching videos, and more. Once players have earned a given number of coins, they can use them to redeem PayPal cash or gift cards for different platforms. Furthermore, these gift cards — which require additional redemption — and PayPal cash help buy diamonds in the game.

2) Google Opinion Rewards

The next addition to this list is Google Opinion Rewards, which is one of the most popular and easy-to-use survey apps. Players are required to answer the questions generated by the app and earn free Google Play credit each time.

The credit acquired with each survey varies, but one can use it directly in Free Fire MAX without needing to redeem anything priorly. Also, the surveys are based on one's search/browsing history or travel schedule. Sometimes, they can involve arbitrary topics and may take longer to generate. Still, Google Opinion Rewards is an excellent alternative to get free virtual money and spend it in Free Fire MAX.

3) Swagbucks

The third and final application on this list is Swagbucks, another popular and trusted option for users to attain gift cards or virtual cash. With over 500K downloads on the Google Play Store, Swagbucks provides free prizes that are usable on various platforms for participating in surveys.

Apart from the surveys, Swagbucks also offers free rewards for shopping via virtual or offline stores. Furthermore, through this app, players can also get various deals on plenty of products and services alongside other content. The other ways for acquiring rewards include watching videos and playing games. One can also use gift cards from Swagbucks to claim free diamonds.

Diamonds are the primary medium of transactions in Free Fire and Free Fire MAX. Therefore, players are required to purchase the currency to spend it in the store, Luck Royale, or any time-limited event.

Players can also obtain free diamonds in Free Fire MAX using the specific redeem codes on Garena's rewards redemption website. However, such codes are not available easily, and one might have to wait for their official release from the developers' side. This is why the above-mentioned apps are great.

