Why Free Fire MAX memberships are a good option to get cheap diamonds

Free Fire MAX players require diamonds and gold to complete a majority of the transactions in Garena's popular BR title. Although they can acquire gold for free through in-game matches, login rewards, and more diamonds, diamonds cost real money. On that note, Garena offers two membership plans that provide players with diamond rewards, which is a better choice since the in-game top-up service is expensive.

Currently, Free Fire MAX has two membership plans that offer diamonds at a discounted rate alongside a series of other prizes. The only condition for players to claim all the rewards after purchasing memberships is to log into the game on a daily basis, thereby making membership plans far more affordable in comparison to the top-up feature.

Free Fire MAX memberships offer more diamonds and additional rewards than the in-game top-up service

Purchasing only diamonds in the game can get pretty expensive (Image via Garena)

Diamonds have exchange rates in the game like any real currency, but such high prices can prove to be unaffordable for many within the game's community. Moreover, players are required to use the in-game top-up section to purchase diamonds at standard rates for top-up events.

Different diamond bundles in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Here are the rates at which one will have to buy diamonds in Free Fire and its MAX variant:

100-diamond bundle: ₹80

310-diamond bundle: ₹250

520-diamond bundle: ₹400

1060-diamond bundle: ₹800

2180-diamond bundle: ₹1600

5600-diamond bundle: ₹4000

If players are not purchasing diamonds for a top-up event and want them at far better prices, membership plans are the go-to option. There are two types of memberships present in the game, both of which provide a massive discount alongside several additional in-game rewards.

Here are the two membership plans that players can purchase in Garena Free Fire MAX:

Weekly membership

Weekly membership lets players buy a subscription for automatic payment (Image via Garena)

Price - ₹ 159.00

₹ 159.00 Instantly unlockable diamond prizes - 100 diamonds

100 diamonds Diamond prizes claimable via login - Total of 350 diamonds via daily login

Total of 350 diamonds via daily login Subscription - Applicable

Applicable Additional benefits on the first subscription - 100 diamonds

In addition to diamonds, players can avail useful other rewards worth a total of 425 diamonds. With all of these together, they will earn 440% extra benefits with the weekly membership plan.

Monthly membership

The monthly plan offers benefits of almost 616%, i.e., prizes worth 6,150 diamonds (Image via Garena)

Price - ₹ 799.00

₹ 799.00 Instantly unlockable diamond prizes - 500

500 Diamond prizes claimable via login - Total of 2,600 diamonds via daily login

Total of 2,600 diamonds via daily login Subscription - Not applicable

Besides claiming 2,600 diamonds via daily sign-ins, users can get additional prizes worth 3,550 diamonds. With a monthly plan, players will receive 616% benefits, making it the most economically sound option if players are willing to purchase it.

Players should also note that they can buy a subscription for the weekly plan and receive an extra 100 diamonds once for their first recharge, whereas monthly plans will need to be purchased manually each time after their expiry.

Purchasing a membership plan in Free Fire MAX

How to get a membership in the game? (Image via Garena)

One can access the membership plan via the game's "diamond" section shown at the top of the main screen lobby with a diamond icon or directly use the "diamond card" icon. The buying procedure for a plan is similar to that of topping up diamonds, i.e., players will have to choose their desired plan and make the payment using their preferred method.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S