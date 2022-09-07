How to earn free diamonds in Free Fire MAX (September 2022)

Garena Free Fire MAX is well known for the number of in-game collectibles it offers via the in-game store or through events. Most players often seize every opportunity they can to grab rewards via completing featured tasks or spending in-game currencies, including diamonds and gold.

However, diamonds cost real money, and not every player can purchase them. Thus, many F2P (free to play) users often indulge in illegitimate practices and employ diamond hacks to acquire the Free Fire MAX currency for free.

Usually, the game doesn't provide a chance to obtain the in-game currency for free. However, certain apps allow gamers to get gift cards or virtual money that can be used to purchase diamonds. So, technically, one is still earning diamonds for free in FF/FF MAX. With that in mind, here are some methods one can use to get diamonds in the game without spending real money.

Note: If players use Google Opinion Rewards or other GPT apps to attain gift cards, they can employ membership plans to get more diamonds by paying less.

Best ways to acquire diamonds for free in Garena Free Fire MAX

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is the most dependable app to acquire virtual money to use on other Play Store apps. One can earn a certain amount of Google Play balance after answering each survey generated by the app. Credits earned through it can then be used in the game to pay for the diamonds.

Although the generation of surveys is inconsistent, one can still earn a decent amount of credits through them. However, they should note that the app requires some permissions, including access to various smartphone features, including browser and location. This is because most of the surveys generated by Google Opinion Rewards are based on one's travel or browsing history.

2) GPT (get-paid-to) apps/websites

If players have no problem sharing their device's data with third-party entities, GPT (get-paid-to) apps have the potential to offer players gift cards that can be employed to get diamonds. Many applications like Easy Rewards, Poll Pay, PollPe, Swagbucks, Zupee, and more can be used for this purpose.

Most GPT products feature surveys or quizzes, but some allow players to perform tasks like playing games, watching videos, etc. Thus, a player can earn gift cards and virtual money to spend in Garena Free Fire MAX and earn free diamonds.

3) Giveaways and custom room challenges

Many streamers often organize various giveaways that feature diamonds, skins, Elite Passes, and more as rewards. Although such contests are luck-based, one can still try to participate in them to claim free diamonds.

Besides the giveaways, many YouTubers create custom room matches with diamonds as the ultimate prize. One can find these contests on the Discord servers of popular Free Fire MAX creators.

Garena also offers chances for users to acquire free diamonds through bug-hunting in the Advance Server APKs or redeem codes. Therefore, one can also keep an eye on redemption codes, the Booyah app, or test servers to obtain free rewards.

