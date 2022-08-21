How to get cheap Free Fire MAX diamonds to purchase Elite Pass this week

One can find several ways to get rewards in Garena Free Fire MAX, and Elite Pass is one of the most popular ones. It is like a monthly subscription or plan that users purchase in advance or after the release to avail themselves of grindable prizes. The number of rewards collected by the users depends upon the levels they have reached after purchasing an Elite Pass/Elite Bundle.

To purchase Elite Pass or Bundle in Free Fire/Free Fire MAX, one will have to use diamonds, the in-game currency. For some users, the cost of diamonds may seem a little expensive. Hence, many users tend to avoid Elite Pass because of the expenses. However, one can still find some ways in the game to get diamonds at cheaper rates and buy Elite Pass or Bundle.

Free Fire MAX: How to claim diamonds cheaply to unlock Elite Pass

Elite Pass Season 51 - The Kung-Foodies (Image via Garena)

The most well-known method to purchase diamonds at low prices in Free Fire and its MAX variant is via the membership plans. The game provides two options for the plans based on the validity – Weekly or monthly. These memberships offer diamonds and other in-game accessories as free login rewards once players have purchased a specific plan.

Here are more details about these Free Fire/FF MAX membership plans:

Weekly membership

Price - ₹ 159.00

Obtainable rewards (instant) - 100 diamonds

Total obtainable diamond rewards - 350 diamonds via daily login

Subscription - Applicable

Additional benefits on the first subscription - 100 diamonds

Besides the diamond rewards, users can obtain additional prizes worth 425 diamonds.

Monthly membership

Price - ₹ 799.00

Obtainable rewards (instant) - 500

Total obtainable diamond rewards - 2,600 diamonds via daily login

Subscription - Not applicable

Alongside 2,600 diamond rewards, gamers can claim additional prizes worth 3,550 diamonds.

Membership plans for cheap diamonds (Image via Garena)

The weekly membership features 440% advantages, while the monthly plan provides 616% benefits. Here's how anyone can activate their desired plan by following the step-by-step guide given below:

Step 1: One should spot and open the Free Fire MAX app on their smartphones/tablets.

Step 2: Log in using preferred account and click on the "diamond" icon given in the lobby.

Step 3: Players can spot and browse to the "membership" tab, where both plans are visible.

Step 4: One can choose their desired plan and make a payment by using the most suitable transaction method.

Players will start receiving diamonds after their payment is successful. However, they will have to log in daily to the game to collect the rewards using the membership tab in Free Fire MAX's "diamond" section. The rewards include diamonds and various in-game accessories.

Once the membership expires, users will have to purchase the plan manually unless they have bought the subscription (only applicable for the weekly plan). However, if players desire to collect the "Top-up" rewards, they will have to purchase diamonds at standard rates.

100% Bonus Top-Up (Image via Garena)

Fortunately, a special event is active this week (online till 24 August), which provides a 100% bonus after users purchase diamonds in the game. Users will have to open the "diamond" section to access the top-up service for the following benefits:

Purchasing a total of 100 diamonds: 100 diamonds as bonus

Purchasing a total of 300 diamonds: (100 + 200) diamonds as bonus

Purchasing a total of 500 diamonds: (100 + 200 + 200) diamonds as bonus

Purchasing a total of 1000 diamonds: (100 + 200 + 200 + 500) diamonds as bonus

Once users have purchased or acquired enough diamonds, they can tap on the "Fire Pass" icon in the lobby and click on 'Upgrade' to purchase the Free Fire MAX Elite Pass/Bundle.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta