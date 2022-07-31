Free Fire MAX Elite Pass Season 51: Price, major rewards, and bundles

Free Fire MAX offers gamers many in-game collectibles through several events. While some events are rare, others come periodically. The Elite Pass is of the latter type.

The Elite Pass in Free Fire MAX contains an array of interesting items, such as skins, bundles, emotes, etc., that gamers can acquire by spending significantly fewer diamonds (the in-game currency). Items in the Elite Pass are refreshed each month with the start of the new season.

Currently, the Season 50 Elite Pass, Bumble Rumblers, is accessible in the Battle Royale title, and it will conclude on August 1, with the next season beginning the same day.

Details regarding Free Fire MAX season 51 Elite Pass revealed known so far

As per past trends, the Elite Pass (EP) generally arrives with two premium-looking bundles (male and female), an emote, a backpack skin, a surfboard skin, a grenade skin, and more exclusive items. Users can expect the same class of rewards in the upcoming EP as well.

While some glimpses of grand items are already circulating in the community, the pre-order offer for Season 51 that started today provides a wider angle when it comes to the brand-new Elite Pass rewards.

Free Fire MAX Season 51 Elite Pass is named The Kung Foodies (Image via Garena)

Here are the two confirmed bundles for the new season:

Crimson Knifemaster bundle (male)

Cherry Chefmaster bundle (female)

Users willing to buy the Elite Pass next season should secure at least 499 diamonds as the price usually stays the same.

There are still a couple of days remaining before the current Elite pass ends. However, interested Free Fire MAX gamers can grab some of the rewards of The Kung Foodies EP right now by using the pre-order offer, costing 999 diamonds.

The following are the privileges that users will get with the pre-order offer:

Access to all Elite Pass rewards worth 10,000 diamonds will be unlocked

Elite challenges will be unlocked to earn more EP badges

Users will gain an increment in the daily gold limit by 100

EP holders' nickname will be displayed in the kill feed with a glorious red effect

Unlock 50 EP badges and claim the female bundle immediately

How to use FF MAX Season 51 Elite Pass pre-order offer

Users can employ the following steps to get into the offer:

Step 1: Log in to Free Fire MAX and tap on the Fire Pass option in the lobby.

Step 2: The Elite Pass panel will open. Locate a small icon appearing with a timer alongside the Upgrade button. Tap on the icon to enter the pre-order subscription screen.

Only a few hours are left for the offer to wrap up (Image via Garena)

Step 3: A dialog box will pop up and confirm the purchase. Users will have to click on the button indicating 999 diamonds to proceed.

Step 4: Once users pay the required amount of diamonds, the Season 51 Kung Foodies Elite Pass will be unlocked for them, and they will be able to enjoy the pre-order perks.

Users will also be rewarded with a Grenade skin called Steamed Bun as a free pre-order reward.

