Free Fire MAX Season 50 Elite Pass leaks (July): New bundles, skins, and more rewards

With the start of every month, a new installment of Elite Pass is made available to Free Fire MAX players for purchase. The pass is noteworthy since it ushers in a brand-new cosmetic collection, providing a bit of a new introduction to the game.

The July Elite Pass is just around the corner, with leaks around the rewards already available for a few weeks. Players have a broad idea of the possible items, and the interested ones have already accumulated enough diamonds to proceed with the purchase upon its release.

Individuals can read through to find out more about the Free Fire MAX Elite Pass Season 50 for July.

The new pass will start right after the completion of the existing one (Image via Garena)

As always, the new Elite Pass will make its way into Free Fire MAX with the commencement of the following month. Gamers can purchase the pass on 1 July 2022 for 499 diamonds, and the Elite Bundle will be available for 999 diamonds. The actual price may vary slightly depending on the server.

Additionally, a few days before the launch, the developers will offer the gamers an opportunity to acquire the Elite Bundle for 999 diamonds. The only difference is that users will receive an additional pre-order reward, according to the estimated availability between 27 and 29 June.

Free Fire rewards

Even after purchasing the Free Fire MAX Elite Pass, users need to grind through the missions to acquire the rewards. The premium set of items available are as follows:

0 Badge – Pickup Truck Apocalyptic Swarm

15 Badges – Terror Wasp Avatar

20 Badges – Yellow Stripeline Jacket

30 Badges – Bumble Conquer Banner

50 Badges – Cyborg Piecer

80 Badges – Bumble Slicer

100 Badges – Apocalyptic Swarm Skyboard

115 Badges – Terror Wasp Banner

125 Badges – Bumble Attack (PARAFAL)

135 Badges – Bumble Conquer Avatar

150 Badges – Wasp Danger Loot Box

195 Badges – Grenade Apocalyptic Swarm

225 Badges – Cyberoid Stinger Bundle

Other important free rewards

Like every other pass, the upcoming will also feature multiple free rewards (Image via Garena)

Players can also receive free rewards, which are relatively insignificant compared to their paid counterparts. Some of the important ones are as follows:

5 Badges – Bee Soldier Avatar

40 Badges – Wasp Stripeline T-Shirt

100 Badges – Luminous T-shirt

150 Badges – Bee Soldier Banner

200 Badges – Bumble Threat parachute

All the items mentioned above are leaks and must always be taken with a grain of salt. These may or may not be available upon the release of Free Fire MAX Elite Pass Season 50. Additionally, Garena has not yet announced the start date for the pre-order.

