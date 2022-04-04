How to buy Free Fire Elite Pass in 2022

Garena's popular BR-shooter, Free Fire, has a wide range of collectibles that players can acquire to have a decent in-game experience. While some are made available for free, most premium and rare ones cost the in-game currency, diamonds.

Due to their varying prices, not all players can afford to buy as per their desire. The Elite Pass is a significant way to obtain more cosmetics at less expense.

The Free Fire Elite Pass facilitates users to access several skins, bundles, emotes, and more by spending fewer diamonds. It's a seasonal event that renews every month.

Disclaimer: Due to a government-assessed ban, players from India should avoid playing Free Fire. They should play the MAX variant, rather.

Complete guide to buying Elite Pass in Free Fire in 2022

As of now, the number of diamonds required to upgrade the Elite Pass is 499 diamonds. There is another section called the Elite Bundle, which requires 999 diamonds.

The Elite Bundle contains all the privileges in the Elite Pass and an additional 50 badges. Also, access to claim amazing rewards instantly. However, this section is only recommended for gamers who frequently top-up diamonds.

Hence, users will have to top-up the required diamonds first and then upgrade the pass to claim the advantage of buying an Elite Pass. Here are the steps to do so:

Top-up diamonds via in-game top-up center

Free Fire diamonds top-up via the in-game top-up center (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Ensure you have enough balance in the Google Play/App Store.

Step 2: Log in to Free Fire on your preferred device.

Step 3: Click on the 'Diamond' icon alongside the profile banner.

Step 4: Go to the Top-Up section. Then, choose the number of diamonds you need (minimum of 499 diamonds for Elite Pass).

Step 5: A dialog will pop up asking for the payment confirmation. Make the payment to add the diamonds to your FF account.

Gamers can also head to reputed third-party websites to get better deals.

(Upgrade to Elite Pass)

Season 47 Elite Pass in April (Image via Garena)

Step 6: Tap on the "Fire Pass" option given on the bottom-left side of the lobby.

Step 7: Click on the 'Upgrade' button. A screen will appear containing two sections: Elite Pass and Bundle Pass. Click on the 499 diamonds option for the former. (You may go to the Bundle Pass to get additional perks).

Once upgraded, the diamonds will be deducted from your FF account and you'll have access to the Elite Pass privileges. However, you need to collect EP badges by completing tasks and missions to unlock the corresponding rewards.

Summary of the Elite Pass benefits

Elite Pass buyers can do the following:

Unlock exclusive rewards worth 10,000 diamonds.

Daily Gold limit increases by 100.

Exclusive badge shown on nickname in the kill feed (notifications).

Unlock Elite challenges and get more badges.

