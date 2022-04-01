List of free rewards in Free Fire Elite Pass Season 47

Elite Pass is highly coveted by Free Fire gamers due to the vast volume of cosmetics up for grabs. The developers add a new one at the start of every month, introducing a myriad of special themed items.

Season 47 Pass has commenced today, and the paid version features two bundles, multiple skins, an avatar, etc. There’s also a free pass available, offering numerous rewards, but these are relatively less than their paid counterparts.

Many players do not possess enough diamonds for the upgrade and are restricted to fewer rewards.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers should refrain from installing or playing the game.

Free rewards in Free Fire Season 47 Elite Pass (April)

Numerous free rewards are available (Image via Garena)

Here’s the list of free rewards that players can acquire through Free Fire’s Elite Pass for free:

0 Badges: 50x Gold

Get 5 Badges: Moutain Hymn (Avatar)

Get 10 Badges: 3x Scan

Get 20 Badges: 1x Pet Food

Get 30 Badges 1x Gold Royale Voucher

Get 40 Badges: Nite Legend Jacket

Get 50 Badges: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

Get 60 Badges: 1x Fragment Crate

Get 70 Badges: 1x Discount Coupon

Get 80 Badges: 1x Pet Food

Get 85 Badges: 1x Evo Gun Token Box

Get 90 Badges: 300x Gold

Get 100 Badges: Cloud Lotus T-shirt

Get 120 Badges: 3x Summon Airdrop

Get 130 Badges: 1x Gold Royale Voucher

Get 140 Badges: 3x Resupply Map

Get 145 Badges: 1x Evo Gun Token Box

Get 150 Badges: Midnight Prose (Banner)

Get 160 Badges: 500x Gold

Get 170 Badges: 1x Fragment Case II

Get 180 Badges: 3x Bonfires

Get 190 Badges: 1x Gold Royale Voucher

Get 200 Badges: Bamboo Moon Parachute

Get 205 Badges: 1x Evo Gun Token Box

Get 210 Badges: 3x Gold Royale Voucher

Get 220 Badges: 3x Bounty Token

Get 225 Badges: 500x Universal Fragments

Timeline of pass and more

The pass will be running for 30 days (Image via Garena)

Elite Season 47 has commenced in Free Fire on 1 April 2022, and gamers can acquire the items until 30 April 2022. They must complete the missions to get the badges and earn the items.

Moreover, the leaks of the passes for May and June have also surfaced, and gamers can check them out to get a general idea of the rewards. After watching them, players can also decide to purchase this one or the next in case of budget constraints.

Readers can also check out the premium rewards of the pass by clicking here.

Edited by Shaheen Banu