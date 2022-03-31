Free Fire MAX diamond top-up method for Games Kharido in India

The significance of diamonds in Free Fire MAX cannot be ignored, and this in-game currency is necessary for various purposes. These can essentially be used to purchase exclusive items in the battle royale title, including skins, costumes, and emotes.

Individuals interested in all such in-game items can proceed to buy diamonds via top-up websites that are readily accessible on the internet. Games Kharido is one such website, and it has established itself as the most popular option amongst the Indian community.

Note: Users must possess a Garena Prepaid Card if they want to acquire diamonds through the Games Kharido website.

Step-by-step guide to get diamonds in Free Fire MAX from Games Kharido

Players can follow the steps mentioned below if they wish to acquire diamonds via the particular top-up website:

Step 1: Gamers can begin by using any web browser and visiting the official Games Kharido website.

They can use this link to reach Games Kharido directly.

Either of the login methods can be used (Image via Games Kharido)

Step 2: After that, they can sign in using either of the two login options offered: Facebook or Player ID.

Step 3: Once individuals are logged in, they must enter the password of the Garena Prepaid Card into the text field that appears.

To purchase a Prepaid Card, websites like MTCGAME can be utilized.

Users can enter the password can click the 'Confirm' button (Image via Games Kharido)

Step 4: Lastly, users can complete the process by tapping on the ‘Confirm’ button. They will soon receive the diamonds.

Upon completing the purchase, they can also claim the rewards of the top-up event via the event section within Free Fire MAX.

An alternative way to buy diamonds in India

The in-game center can also be utilized by players to get diamonds (Image via Garena)

Apart from Games Kharido, Indian users can directly use the in-game top-up center if they want to procure diamonds in Free Fire MAX. These are the steps for utilizing the same:

Step 1: Open the Free Fire MAX app and tap on the ‘Diamond’ icon present at the top of the screen.

Step 2: Players will find numerous top-up options on their screens. They can subsequently select the desired number of diamonds they wish to purchase.

Step 3: Finally, the payment can be completed using the required method.

The in-game currency will be deposited into their accounts.

