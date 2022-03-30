5 best items to get with Free Fire diamonds in March 2022

Garena's battle royale, Free Fire, facilitates its players to acquire some in-game cosmetics to have an individualized feel while playing the game. While there is a considerable amount of free stuff, players need to spend diamonds, the in-game currency, for the most premium, rare, and exclusive ones.

The lack of proper guidance may lead gamers to spend their precious in-game gems on unnecessary items. The following section contains a list of products that can be worth it to buy with the diamonds they have saved so far.

Disclaimer: Due to a government-imposed ban, players from India should refrain from installing Free Fire. They should play the MAX version instead.

Free Fire: List of in-game items to get with diamonds in March 2022

1) BTS Crystal

Event: Moco store

Event deadline: April 1, 2022

BTS crystal is the most highlighted item in Garena's global collaboration event with the renowned K-pop band BTS. Individuals can exchange BTS crystals to get an exclusive BTS bundle out of the seven available.

While there are multiple ways to acquire BTS crystals, the Moco store is one of the easiest. Gamers will need to have a minimum of 9 diamonds to participate in the event, while 834 (9+19+49+79+179+499) diamonds for the confirmed grand prize. They should hurry as this particular Luck Royale will end on April 1.

2) Soiree Gentleman bundle

Soiree Gentleman bundle from Diamond Royale (Image via Garena)

Event: Diamond Royale

Event deadline: April 14, 2022

The Soiree Gentleman bundle is currently available in Diamond Royale. The costume can be obtained by spinning the royale using diamonds, with each spin costing 60 diamonds. Players will still have enough time to get it as the event will carry on until April 14.

The bundle contains:

Soiree Gentleman (Head)

Soiree Gentleman (Mask)

Soiree Gentleman (Top)

Soiree Gentleman (Bottom)

Soiree Gentleman (Shoes)

3) Mechnician Brass bundle

Free Fire Elite pass season 46 grand reward (Image via Garena)

Event: Copper Prodigies Elite Pass (Season 46)

Event deadline: March 31, 2022

There is only one day remaining for the elite pass season 46 to end. i.e., March 31. Gamers can purchase the Season 46 Elite Pass in exchange for 499 diamonds to get the Mechnician Brass bundle and other exciting rewards that may become rare. However, they must have at least 225 EP badges to get the costume.

The bundle contains:

Mechnician Brass (Head)

Mechnician Brass (Mask)

Mechnician Brass (Top)

Mechnician Brass (Bottom)

Mechnician Brass (Shoes)

4) Season 47 Elite Pass pre-order

Elite Pass season 47 Pre-order will allow players to get some early access (Image via Garena)

Event: Scrolls of Azure Elite Pass pre-order (Season 47)

Event deadline: March 31, 2022

The Free Fire Elite Pass Season 47, Scrolls of Azure, is available for pre-order until March 31. Individuals can pre-order it by spending 999 diamonds on getting a few early benefits and a free pre-order reward, Sheer Hat. As per Garena, players can do the following in the Elite bundle pre-order:

Unlock access to all Elite rewards worth more than 10,000 diamonds.

Unlock Elite challenges to earn more badges.

Increase the daily gold limit by 100.

Display nickname in Glorious Red in the killfeed.

Get 50 badges and unlock the Inktail Duchess bundle instantly.

Acquire tons of Elite pass exclusive rewards.

5) LOL emote

LOL emote can be unlocked from the in-game store (Image via Garena)

Event/Place: In-game store

Event deadline: N/A

The LOL emote is one of the most in-demand emotes in Free Fire. It is currently available in the in-game store for just 399 diamonds. Thus, players can spend their diamonds on this popular emote. The emote can be found in the 'Collection' section of the in-game store.

Note: The in-game events and prices of items are based on the Free Fire Bangladesh server as of March 30, and these may vary from server to server. Also, the above list solely reflects the author's opinion.

