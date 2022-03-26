BTS Bundle Up event in Free Fire: How to obtain crystals and claim exclusive outfits

BTS-based events have found their way into Garena Free Fire, and the unique collaboration has excited the entire gaming community. Many themed items, including exclusive costume bundles for each of the seven members of the K-pop group, have been incorporated.

Essentially, users must exchange 1x BTS Crystal to spin and get one of the seven outfits. However, many are confused about how they can acquire that particular crystal and get the costumes based on the renowned artists.

Note: Players from India should refrain from installing or playing Free Fire due to a government-imposed ban.

Free Fire guide: How to obtain crystals and get exclusive BTS themed outfits

The BTS Bundle Up event began on 25 March and will continue till 23 April. To get costumes through it, players can collect BTS Crystals through a variety of methods:

1) Collect and exchange Neon Stick Tokens (Redemption starting 2 April)

Neon Stick Tokens can be exchanged for the Crystal (Image via Garena)

Gamers can begin collecting Neon Stick Tokens to obtain the BTS Crystal in Free Fire. However, the redemption for the same will only be commencing on 2 April. As a result, they will have to wait until that date to get the crystal for free.

2) Moco Store

Apart from the method mentioned above, BTS Crystals are also one of the numerous grand prizes the developers offer in the newly launched Moco Store. Consequently, players can obtain it through this specific event, but its spins will cost a significant number of diamonds.

3) Spend 2000 diamonds

2000 diamonds can be spent by players to get the BTS Crystal (Image via Garena)

Another paid alternative is to spend 2000 diamonds to get the special crystal. This could be an excellent option for those who often spend their in-game currency in the battle royale game.

Steps to use the crystal for BTS bundles

Individuals can follow these steps to use the BTS Crystal in Free Fire:

Step 1: First, users will have to tap on the ‘Calendar’ icon and visit the ‘Events’ tab.

Step 2: Under the ‘Gen FF’ section, they must next tap on the ‘Get BTS Outfits’ option.

Step 3: Lastly, gamers can press ‘Go To’ and then use the crystal to make a spin.

One of the seven bundles will be awarded, and players will be able to equip it via the ‘Vault’ section.

Edited by Ravi Iyer