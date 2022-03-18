5 best Free Fire MAX bundles like Cobra bundle released in India

Costume bundles are one of the in-game items that are greatly sought after by the majority of the Free Fire MAX community. Over the years, the developers have introduced a diverse range of unique ones as part of events, collaborations, and other initiatives.

The Cobra Rage bundle is one of the most in-demand and best-looking costumes ever produced by Garena. Many users are also interested in knowing what other bundles are comparable in appearance and rarity to it. Here’s a list of five such outfits.

Note: Choices of costumes can vary based on personal preferences, and the ones stated below solely reflect the writer’s opinions.

Top 5 bundles like Cobra Rage in Free Fire MAX

5) Ezio Auditore

Garena added the Ezio Auditore bundle to Free Fire MAX after collaborating with Assassin’s Creed. It is based on the outfit of the iconic “Ezio Auditore,” i.e., the protagonist of the games that took place during the Italian Renaissance.

Users can still acquire it from the ongoing Mystery Shop event, but it will end today. The following are the contents of the costume:

Ezio Auditore (Top)

Ezio Auditore (Bottom)

Ezio Auditore (Shoes)

Ezio Auditore (Head)

4) Sakura

Most users will be aware of the classic Sakura bundle, which the developers introduced quite a long time ago. It is among the most attractive options for male characters within the game.

The primary reason behind its rarity is that it was added back in the first Elite Pass of Free Fire.

Listed below are the items included in the bundle:

Oni Mask

Way of the Bushido (Top)

Bushido Bottom

Bushido Footwear

3) The Streets/Hip Hop

The Streets Bundle, also known as the Hip Hop Bundle, stands at the following position on this list. It is generally considered one of the best costumes by the game’s community and gives the users a distinct appearance on the battlefield.

Like the Sakura bundle, the costume was also introduced via the Elite Pass (Season 2). Here are the items included in it:

The Streets (Head)

The Streets (Top)

The Streets (Bottom)

The Streets (Shoes)

2) Green Criminal

Green Criminal is among the rarest bundles, and players frequently demand that the developers reintroduce the same into the Indian server of Free Fire MAX. Upon its release, it initially required gamers to accumulate “Lucky Stars” tokens, which wasn’t an easy task.

However, this bundle has a downside, i.e., it has to be equipped as a whole and doesn’t have separate parts.

1) Alpha Flameborn

Alpha Flameborn is a legendary costume that is pretty much comparable to the Cobra Rage. The developers introduced it in the Booyah Day celebrations in November 2021, and users had to accumulate a given number of tokens in the ‘Booyah Ascension’ event of Free Fire MAX.

The bundle includes the ability to customize the color while also having a special emote and arrival animation, making it among the best options.

