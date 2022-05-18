How to get free Magic Cube in Free Fire MAX this month

Garena has officially teased further rounds of rewards that Free Fire MAX players on the Indian server will be able to collect in the coming days. This includes gun skins along with a free Magic Cube in exchange for completing an easy mission.
The developers have recently added several MAX-exclusive events to entice the audience and convince them to switch to the improved version of the battle royale game. However, the most recent ones are the best ones available so far. For instance, the Magic Cube enables gamers to get an item of their choice from the store for free.
Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should avoid playing the battle royale title. They may log in to their account in Free Fire MAX to carry forward their progress.
How to get a free Magic Cube in Free Fire MAX this month
Magic Cube is one of the developers' rewards teased in Free Fire MAX. Gamers will receive this item for playing the battle royale title for the stipulated duration after the upcoming update on 25 May 2022.
In addition, the developers have set the time required for this event at only 15 minutes, which should be manageable even for novice users. They must meet the playtime requirement between 25-26 May to obtain it.
Steps to collect the rewards
After users have fulfilled the given requirements on the given days, they may follow the steps outlined below to collect the Magic Cube:
Step 1: They can open their account and access the event section.
Step 2: Next, users can select the Claim Free Magic Cube tab and click the claim button to obtain it.
Finally, players can exchange it from the redeem section of the store for an outfit of their choice. They should not miss out on the opportunity as the developers rarely provide such opportunities.
Magic Cube bundles are available in Free Fire MAX (India server)
At the moment, the following outfits are up for grabs in the battle royale title:
- Moonlight Ballad Bundle
- Enchanted Fable Bundle
- Verdict Ironface Bundle
- Judgment Ironface Bundle
- The Era of Gold Bundle
- The Age of Gold Bundle
- Berserker Bundle
- Full Leather Bundle
- Kinship Clan Bundle
- Ice Age Bundle
It is expected that the developers might introduce additional rewards as part of the Magic Cube store in the coming days. This will most likely present gamers with a broad outfit selection.