How to get free Magic Cube in Free Fire MAX this month

Garena has officially teased further rounds of rewards that Free Fire MAX players on the Indian server will be able to collect in the coming days. This includes gun skins along with a free Magic Cube in exchange for completing an easy mission.

The developers have recently added several MAX-exclusive events to entice the audience and convince them to switch to the improved version of the battle royale game. However, the most recent ones are the best ones available so far. For instance, the Magic Cube enables gamers to get an item of their choice from the store for free.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should avoid playing the battle royale title. They may log in to their account in Free Fire MAX to carry forward their progress.

How to get a free Magic Cube in Free Fire MAX this month

Play the game for 15 minutes (Image via Garena)

Magic Cube is one of the developers' rewards teased in Free Fire MAX. Gamers will receive this item for playing the battle royale title for the stipulated duration after the upcoming update on 25 May 2022.

In addition, the developers have set the time required for this event at only 15 minutes, which should be manageable even for novice users. They must meet the playtime requirement between 25-26 May to obtain it.

Steps to collect the rewards

After users have fulfilled the given requirements on the given days, they may follow the steps outlined below to collect the Magic Cube:

Step 1: They can open their account and access the event section.

Select the Claim Free Magic Cube tab (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, users can select the Claim Free Magic Cube tab and click the claim button to obtain it.

Finally, players can exchange it from the redeem section of the store for an outfit of their choice. They should not miss out on the opportunity as the developers rarely provide such opportunities.

Magic Cube bundles are available in Free Fire MAX (India server)

Magic Cube bundles (Image via Garena)

At the moment, the following outfits are up for grabs in the battle royale title:

Moonlight Ballad Bundle

Enchanted Fable Bundle

Verdict Ironface Bundle

Judgment Ironface Bundle

The Era of Gold Bundle

The Age of Gold Bundle

Berserker Bundle

Full Leather Bundle

Kinship Clan Bundle

Ice Age Bundle

It is expected that the developers might introduce additional rewards as part of the Magic Cube store in the coming days. This will most likely present gamers with a broad outfit selection.

