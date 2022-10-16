7 best Magic Cube outfits to get in Free Fire MAX this month

Free Fire MAX offers a plethora of interesting in-game cosmetics that players love to equip. These items are mostly stylish outfits, weapon skins, characters, emotes, and pets. With these items, players can get a more entertaining gaming experience.

In recent updates, developers have added an extra section in the store called the Magic Cube bundle. Players can redeem cool outfit bundles with the help of Magic Cubes, which they can get from various events and spins. The bundles available in the Magic Cube Store are rare, and one must not miss opportunities to get their hands on these outfit bundles.

In this section, we discuss the seven best outfits for players to get with Magic Cubes in Free Fire MAX.

7 amazing Magic Cube outfits to equip in Free Fire MAX

7) Doctor Scarlette Bundle

The Doctor Scarlette outfit is one of the premium and legendary outfits in the Maic Cube Store. The overall look of the outfit is very appealing and suits female characters. Those who use male characters can go for the Doctor Red outfit bundle in Free Fire MAX.

The bundle consists of the following items:

Doctor Scarlette Top

Doctor Scarlette Bottom

Doctor Scarlette Head

Doctor Scarlette Shoes

6) Crazy Panda Bundle

The Crazy Panda Bundle is a good choice for those looking for adorable outfits. The outfit bundle comes as a whole and not in different parts. The jacket and the attached cap look adorable on any of the characters players are using in Free Fire MAX.

The in-game description reads:

"Not possible to hurt anyone in these."

5) Inking Affection Bundle

Inking Affection is one of the rarest Free Fire MAX bundles available in the Magic Cube Store. The outfit bundle is suitable for players to use on female characters. The outfits are in golden and black colors, giving them an elite look.

The bundle consists of the following items:

Inking Affection Top

Inking Affection Bottom

Inking Affection Shoes

Inking Affection Head

4) Magma Bionic Bundle

The Magma Bionic Bundle is a good choice for those who prefer bright outfits. The outfit bundle also features animation on the character in which players can see the red magma glowing on their left arm. The white and red theme of the bundle makes the overall look more eye-catching.

The bundle consists of the following items:

Magma Bionic Top

Magma Bionic Bottom

Magma Bionic Shoes

Magma Bionic Head

3) Arcane Seeker Bundle

Arcane Seeker Bundle is another great outfit choice for players to exchange their Magic Cube. The bundle offers four different items, including a cool hat with red hair. The bundle imitates the look of a jungle hunter with black and brown colors added to the outfit.

The bundle consists of the following items:

Arcane Seeker Top

Arcane Seeker Bottom

Arcane Seeker Head

Arcane Seeker Shoes

2) Star Gazer Bundle

The second outfit bundle that players can purchase from the Magic Cube store is the Star Gazer Bundle. The outfit bundle is one of the most beautiful selections available in the store. The white and blue theme of the bundle makes it look very astonishing.

It consists of the following items:

Star Gazer Top

Star Gazer Bottom

Star Gazer Shoes

Star Gazer Head

1) Night Clown Bundle

The best outfit bundle to get from the Magic Cube in the Free Fire MAX store is the Night Clown Bundle. It features the look of a clown, which seems very eye-catching. The mask of the outfit is one of the most attractive parts of the bundle.

The bundle consists of the following items:

Night Clown Head

Night Clown Top

Night Clown Pants

Night Clown Shoes

NOTE: The rarity of these outfits is based on widespread speculation and discussion in the Free Fire MAX community. As such, it might be subjective.

Poll : 0 votes