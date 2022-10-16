7 best Magic Cube outfits to get in Free Fire MAX this month

Free Fire MAX offers a plethora of interesting in-game cosmetics that players love to equip. These items are mostly stylish outfits, weapon skins, characters, emotes, and pets. With these items, players can get a more entertaining gaming experience.
In recent updates, developers have added an extra section in the store called the Magic Cube bundle. Players can redeem cool outfit bundles with the help of Magic Cubes, which they can get from various events and spins. The bundles available in the Magic Cube Store are rare, and one must not miss opportunities to get their hands on these outfit bundles.
In this section, we discuss the seven best outfits for players to get with Magic Cubes in Free Fire MAX.
7 amazing Magic Cube outfits to equip in Free Fire MAX
7) Doctor Scarlette Bundle
The Doctor Scarlette outfit is one of the premium and legendary outfits in the Maic Cube Store. The overall look of the outfit is very appealing and suits female characters. Those who use male characters can go for the Doctor Red outfit bundle in Free Fire MAX.
The bundle consists of the following items:
- Doctor Scarlette Top
- Doctor Scarlette Bottom
- Doctor Scarlette Head
- Doctor Scarlette Shoes
6) Crazy Panda Bundle
The Crazy Panda Bundle is a good choice for those looking for adorable outfits. The outfit bundle comes as a whole and not in different parts. The jacket and the attached cap look adorable on any of the characters players are using in Free Fire MAX.
The in-game description reads:
"Not possible to hurt anyone in these."
5) Inking Affection Bundle
Inking Affection is one of the rarest Free Fire MAX bundles available in the Magic Cube Store. The outfit bundle is suitable for players to use on female characters. The outfits are in golden and black colors, giving them an elite look.
The bundle consists of the following items:
- Inking Affection Top
- Inking Affection Bottom
- Inking Affection Shoes
- Inking Affection Head
4) Magma Bionic Bundle
The Magma Bionic Bundle is a good choice for those who prefer bright outfits. The outfit bundle also features animation on the character in which players can see the red magma glowing on their left arm. The white and red theme of the bundle makes the overall look more eye-catching.
The bundle consists of the following items:
- Magma Bionic Top
- Magma Bionic Bottom
- Magma Bionic Shoes
- Magma Bionic Head
3) Arcane Seeker Bundle
Arcane Seeker Bundle is another great outfit choice for players to exchange their Magic Cube. The bundle offers four different items, including a cool hat with red hair. The bundle imitates the look of a jungle hunter with black and brown colors added to the outfit.
The bundle consists of the following items:
- Arcane Seeker Top
- Arcane Seeker Bottom
- Arcane Seeker Head
- Arcane Seeker Shoes
2) Star Gazer Bundle
The second outfit bundle that players can purchase from the Magic Cube store is the Star Gazer Bundle. The outfit bundle is one of the most beautiful selections available in the store. The white and blue theme of the bundle makes it look very astonishing.
It consists of the following items:
- Star Gazer Top
- Star Gazer Bottom
- Star Gazer Shoes
- Star Gazer Head
1) Night Clown Bundle
The best outfit bundle to get from the Magic Cube in the Free Fire MAX store is the Night Clown Bundle. It features the look of a clown, which seems very eye-catching. The mask of the outfit is one of the most attractive parts of the bundle.
The bundle consists of the following items:
- Night Clown Head
- Night Clown Top
- Night Clown Pants
- Night Clown Shoes
NOTE: The rarity of these outfits is based on widespread speculation and discussion in the Free Fire MAX community. As such, it might be subjective.