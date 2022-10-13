How to get Purple Criminal Bundle in Free Fire MAX this week

Free Fire MAX is one of the most popular battle royale titles across the globe. The game has recorded millions of downloads on the Google Play Store, making it one of the top gaming names in the industry. A large chunk of the gaming community daily enjoys its intense, action-packed survival gaming experience.

Garena is known for releasing a flurry of astonishing in-game items, including outfits, weapon skins, characters, and more. The Criminal Bundle is one of the most sought-after items in the outfits section. The bundle has been relaunched under Light Fest Celebrations, as players can get the Purple Top Criminal Bundle.

The following section discusses the step-by-step guide to getting the Purple Criminal Bundle in Free Fire MAX this week.

Guide get Purple Criminal Bundle in Free Fire MAX this week

Players can unlock the Purple Criminal Bundle in the events section of the Criminal Royale event. The event is spin-based, as players are required to use diamonds to make a spin to get any random rewards from the spin wheel.

A single spin is priced at 40 diamonds, and five spins are priced at a discounted rate of 180 diamonds rather than the usual 200 diamonds. The vent started on 12 October 2022 on the Indian server of Free Fire MAX.

The list of rewards includes:

Top Criminal (Purple)

Magic Cube

Crack of Dawn (Top)

Crack of Dawn (Bottom)

MP5 – Blood Red

Silver Bullet

VSS – Metallic

M249 – Fire Bones

Spikey Spines Backpack

Pan – Watermelon

Sports Car – Bolly Party

Island Life

Discount Coupon

Cube Fragment

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 31 October 2022)

Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 31 October 2022)

Phantom Weapon Loot Crate

Imp-Heads Weapon Loot Crate

Victory Wings Loot Crate

Pink Devil Weapon Loot Crate

80x Universal Fragment

Pet Food

Scan

Summon Airdrop

Players can use the following step-by-step guide to redeem the Purple Criminal Bundle from Criminal Royale:

1) Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

2) Head to the Luck Royale section from the events section or click on the Top Criminal Bundle banner appearing in the events menu.

3) From different Royale events, select Criminal Royale to view the Purple Criminal Bundle and other rewards.

4) Start spending diamonds based on your preference until the bundle is acquired. Players can choose between a single spin which costs 40 diamonds, and five spins which cost 180 diamonds.

5) Players can keep spinning the wheel to get all the rewards in their inventory.

However, there is no fixed limit to spending diamonds, after which players will surely get the Purple Criminal bundle. Players must keep spinning the wheel and spending diamonds until the outfit is acquired or unlocked from Criminal Royale.

There is a luck bar in Criminal Royale that players can fill to get a legendary item from the spin. It depends on the user's luck, as the outfit can be unlocked on the first spin or can take up to a thousand diamonds to finally unlock.

