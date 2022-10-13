5 best Free Fire outfits like Purple Criminal Bundle

Free Fire is one of the most prominent gaming titles in the battle royale industry. The offering has recorded millions of downloads on leading app stores and boasts a massive playerbase across the globe.

Developers release many in-game items on a regular basis to retain player interest. Colorful outfits are some of the most cherished cosmetics that gamers are always looking to equip. In this regard, Garena recently presented the returning popular Purple Criminal Bundle during an event. The section below will discuss the five best outfits that are similar to the Purple Criminal Bundle in Free Fire.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India by government authorities, and players from the nation are urged to avoid playing the title. They should play the legal MAX variant instead.

Sakura and four other outfits similar to Purple Criminal Bundle in Free Fire

5) Guardian Angel Outfit Bundle

The Guardian Angel outfit bundle is one of the most beautiful outfits on this list. Its angel-like features enhance the look of the outfit. Players can purchase the bundle for 499 diamonds from the Shop section.

This entry's in-game description reads:

"No matter what happens, I'll be fighting right by your side."

4) Golden Ghost Bundle

The Golden Ghost Bundle in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The Golden Ghost bundle is a great outfit for players who want shiny attire that will set them apart from the crowd. It was made available in an Incubator Luck Royale called the Ancient Haunters Incubator.

The outfit features a range of colors that include golden, orange, yellow, red, and black. The bundle also has blue-colored animated hair, which looks quite appealing.

The Golden Ghost Bundle contains the following parts:

Golden Ghost Bundle (Head)

Golden Ghost Bundle (Faceprint)

Golden Ghost Bundle (Top)

Golden Ghost Bundle (Bottom)

Golden Ghost Bundle (Shoes)

3) Hip Hop Outfit Bundle

The Hip Hop Bundle is one of the coolest-looking cosmetics in the title. It features casual attire with an awesome-looking top and bottom jeans.

This entry arrived as a tier-reward outfit for the Elite Pass Season 2. Being an old cosmetic, it has turned out to be one of the rarest outfit bundles in the game, with players eagerly waiting to redeem it as soon as it returns in Free Fire.

The bundle consists of the following items:

Hip Hop Top

Hip Hop Bottom

Hip Hop Headgear

Hip Hop Shoes

Hip Hop Mask

2) Sakura Outfit Bundle

Sakura bundle in Free Fire(Image via Garena)

This is a good alternative to the Purple Criminal Bundle. The Sakura Outfit Bundle is one of the most sought-after in-game items and has a great color theme. It features many legendary and super-rare cosmetics as it was released in the initial Elite Pass season. Moreover, the Bushido Top continues to be a fan-favorite item.

The Sakura Bundle features the following:

Oni Mask

Way of the Bushido (Top)

Bushido Bottom

Bushido Footwear

1) Green Criminal Outfit Bundle

The Green Criminal is another bundle in the Criminal Bundle series that is adored by gamers. It is also a rather uncommon item in the game, with only a few players having it in their inventories.

Developers released the bundle during the Raider Spin event in 2021. Players were able to get their hands on it by trying their luck via spins with the help of diamonds. Now, players are eagerly waiting for the bundle to make a comeback in Free Fire.

NOTE: The rarity of these outfits is based on widespread speculation and discussion in the Free Fire community. As such, it might be subjective.

